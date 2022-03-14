Jesse Marsch plans to ‘create something special’ with Leeds

Leeds went four points clear of the drop zone and clinched Marsch’s first win as the club’s head coach.
Jesse Marsch plans to ‘create something special’ with Leeds

Jesse Marsch notched his first win as Leeds head coach against Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 17:02
Mark Walker

Jesse Marsch said he wants to “create something special” at Leeds after Joe Gelhardt’s last-gasp winner against Norwich had raised the roof at Elland Road.

Gelhardt’s stoppage-time strike in Sunday’s Premier League relegation battle came two minutes after he had stepped off the bench and one minute after Kenny McLean’s equaliser appeared to have snatched Norwich a point.

McLean stunned the home fans in the first minute of added time when he cancelled out Rodrigo’s first-half opener, but Gelhardt’s late heroics snapped Leeds’ six-game losing run and sparked scenes of pandemonium.

It also lifted Leeds four points clear of the drop zone and clinched Marsch’s first win as the club’s head coach.

He said: “Our identity I think has been created here for years, for decades.

“We need to take the idea of football that I have and continue to ingrain that, that mentality of what Leeds United is and how it represents the community and the fans and create something special.

“I promise you there’s so much more work to do and I’m not ever going to get ahead of myself until June and then I can take a breath.”

Joe Gelhardt celebrates his stoppage-time winner (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds had been abject in Marsch’s first home game in charge – Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa – and the American stressed his side’s display against Norwich had pleased him just as much as three vital points.

He said: “The points are big and we needed a reward to continue to instil belief in the transition we’re making and in the process.

“But I believe that regardless, the performance warranted a positive feeling, even if it didn’t end up in three points.

“Obviously, it’s a bigger moment for us because we find the three points but what I’m really going to focus on with the group is on how strong the connection was with the entire team tactically, mentally, psychologically, in every way.”

Marsch confirmed fit-again striker Patrick Bamford, who made his first start since September, was withdrawn at half-time as a precaution and is expected to be fit for Friday’s game at Wolves.

Rodrigo was replaced in the second half due to a tight quad and the Spain forward will be assessed.

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table and boss Dean Smith could not hide his disappointment at the manner of his side’s sixth successive league defeat.

Smith also lamented the fact his side would not be in action again until April 2 after the international break.

He said: “I’m not one to feel sorry for myself, that’s not the way I work.

“We can be really disappointed and we’ve got a tough three weeks now without a game.

“Three or four days now to work on what we want to look like in April when we play our next game and then we probably lose 14 players to international duty.

“So we’ll have a skeleton squad at the training ground for 10 days. It’s going to be sore because we put a lot into that game in the second half and came away with nothing.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Ralf Rangnick insists Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready for Atletico Madrid test
Cork City games among biggest crowds of opening league rounds Cork City games among biggest crowds of opening league rounds
Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea fans told to stop chanting Roman Abramovich’s name by Downing Street
LeedsPlace: UK
The Premier League and the FA have raised integrity concerns over the Chelsea ticket ban, the club have said (Adam Davy/PA)

Premier League and FA flag ‘integrity issues’ over ticket sale ban, say Chelsea

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up