Jon Daly: 'I had to deal with negativity all my career'

For someone who describes himself as emotionless, Jon Daly left his mark on the St Patrick’s Athletic dugout last week by punching a hole through the perspex.

Tim Clancy’s assistant was entitled to get caught up in the tension of the derby against champions Shamrock Rovers at a sold-out Richmond Park.

“It was a left jab, not even my strong hand, and I got a yellow card,” he explains. “I’ve to curb that going forward.”

It was uncharacteristic for Daly, given he’s mastered through his career the art of resisting reaction.

He’s 39 now and back in his native Dublin after 24 years on the road, from Stockport County in England to Scotland and finally Finland before Clancy enticed him home with an opening at the FAI Cup holders.

When his name is mentioned in wider circles, the natural inclination is to define him by his move to Rangers. It wasn’t so much his two years at Ibrox that were anything special, more the change agent he’ll be forever known as. In 2013, Ally McCoist made Daly the club’s first-ever Irish-born catholic.

Adverse reaction was inevitable, not merely from the diehards among his new club’s fanbase.

“I remember getting a letter to my house that was forwarded on from the club I left, Dundee United,” he recalls.

“I was told how much of a disgrace I was. It got to the stage where I was telling the secretary at the training ground to read my letters. If it was negative, I didn’t want to see it and if it was ticking, don’t open it!

“The biggest thing at the time was religion and I’m not a religious person at all. That aspect didn’t come into play for me.

“There were plenty of different reasons; the opportunity to play under Ally McCoist who I had a lot of time for, a huge following and my wages obviously increased which helps when you get to that age.

“I had to deal with negativity all my career. From a young age, I’ve had to be very resilient and immune to it.

“My wife says it all the time that I’m a very emotionless person when it comes to stuff like that. I can brush it off quite comfortably.”

Daly’s steeliness was also cultivated from his spell at Hearts. Over five years, he held various roles, primarily alongside his previous boss at Dundee United, Craig Levein, but twice he was thrown into the head coach’s role on an interim basis. Then, he was cast aside once German Daniel Stendel arrived as Tynecastle gaffer.

It hasn’t dimmed his determination to become a permanent boss, just like his former Stockport and Ireland U21 team-mate Jim Goodwin, who was recently headhunted by Aberdeen from St Mirren.

“As I experienced first-hand at Hearts, football is a ruthless business,” he said. “It can be a lonely place at times.

“I haven’t hidden the fact that I’d like to be my own man one day – but I’m here to help Tim and his decision is final.

“I’m quite close to Jim and we speak regularly. He’s got to a huge club in Aberdeen the hard way, combining his first managerial job at Alloa Athletic with selling chocolate bars – though he never sent any of those my way!

“I’m hopeful he can turn Aberdeen around and you wouldn’t know where he could end up.

“People talk about Alex Ferguson being at Aberdeen and it was a similar pathway. I’m sure he has aspirations for a higher level.

“Jim is very determined and focused on what he wants. I won’t be overly surprised if he did one day end up becoming Ireland manager if that’s what he wants.”