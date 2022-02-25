Leicester to face Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League

The first leg of the tie will be played on March 10 at the King Power Stadium, with the return in France a week later.
Leicester to face Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League

Leicester coasted past Danish club Randers to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 12:55
 

Leicester will play French club Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

The Foxes, who failed to progress from the group stage of the Europa League, came through 7-2 on aggregate against Danish side Randers.

The first leg of the tie will be played on March 10 at the King Power Stadium, with the return in France a week later.

Rennes, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, were among the eight seeded teams, having qualified unbeaten at the top of Group G.

Italian side Roma will play Dutch club Vitesse while Marseille host Swiss side Basel.

Bodo/Glimt, who knocked out Scottish giants Celtic, tackle Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar while PSV Eindhoven meet Copenhagen.

Partizan Belgrade take on Feyenoord, Gent will be up against Greek Super League side PAOK and LASK play Czech team Slavia Prague.

The final of UEFA’s new European competition will take place in Tirana, Albania on May 25.

More in this section

Dundalk v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division No pressure on Derry City's Higgins according to billionaire Chairman
Bray Wanderers v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Treaty v Athlone off due to unplayable pitch
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-VELODROME Champions League final moved from St Petersburg to Paris after Russia invades Ukraine
Europa Conference LeaguePlace: UK
<p>Pep Guardiola said Oleksandr Zinchenko had the club’s support amid the crisis in Ukraine (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko ‘ready to play’ for Man City at Everton

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up