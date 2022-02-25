Paris to host this season’s Champions League final instead of St Petersburg

St Petersburg stripped of the May showpiece
Paris to host this season’s Champions League final instead of St Petersburg

File pic of Stade de France:  BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 09:53

Paris will host this season's Champions League final after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to St Petersburg being stripped of its right to stage the match.

The UEFA executive committee held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss its response to the crisis and has opted to remove the showpiece match from the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in Russia's second-largest city.

A statement from European football's governing body said: "The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis.

"The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 2100 CET.

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic president Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."

More in this section

Rangers v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League - Playoff - Second Leg - Ibrox Stadium James Tavernier brace helps Rangers into Europa League last 16
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal maintain top-four push thanks to late Wolves own goal
Mark Hughes Unveiling - Utilita Energy Stadium Mark Hughes was not ready for football to retire him after taking Bradford job
#Ukraine
<p>Liverpool have announced a pre-tax loss of £4.8million for the year ending May 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)</p>

Liverpool committed to invest on the pitch despite another financial loss

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up