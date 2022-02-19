Stability on and off the pitch key for Jordan Flores

The love for his girlfriend Laura and stability of Bohemians enticed Jordan Flores back to Ireland for more magic moments than his Puskas nominated goal.

Prior to last night’s bumper turnouts, it was two years since a League of Ireland game attracted a sell-out crowd and the 7,522 punters at Tallaght got full value that night.

Flores ended up on the losing side for Dundalk despite his acrobatic volley which catapulted him into the limelight.

Atop of the nomination for Fifa’s best goal in the world, the midfielder's stint in Ireland earned an offer 13 months ago from Hull City, then soaring towards their way to the League One title.

Aware there’d be limited opportunities for the Tigers in the Championship, he switched to Northampton Town last summer, initially on loan and then permanently, before personal factors came to the fore in the latest transfer window.

“I met my missus (Laura) over here when I was at Dundalk, so Ireland suits me and suits her,” said the 26-year-old.

“When I moved to England, my plan was always to come back to Ireland and settle down. It has happened sooner than I thought.” This time it was Bohemians presenting the appetising offer. He won the league with Dundalk in 2019 but the oddities of American owners Peak6 eventually led to the team’s demise. Coming from Wigan, who’d had their own off-field problems, was bad enough without his new club attracting ridicule.

Bohs, a members-run club wounded from past mistakes, is a different proposition.

“Stability is a huge thing. The manager, Keith Long, has been here seven years and knows the club inside out. It's good to know your sole purpose is focusing on football and there's no outside noise.

"At Dundalk, it did affect things. It wasn't a nice place to be. You try to put it to the back of your mind, but stuff went on all the time, especially in the media.” Subject to the Showgrounds passing a pitch inspection, Flores will make his Gypsies debut against Sligo Rovers tonight (7.45pm).

Both Long and his counterpart Liam Buckley have reported no injuries, a luxury that won’t last long as the campaign intensifies.