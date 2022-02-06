Vieira heaps praise on Ireland U19 defender Tayo Adaramola

Patrick Vieira has tipped his latest Crystal Palace debutant, Ireland U19 defender Tayo Adaramola, for a bright future.

The full-back, who turned 18 in November, was handed his bow as a late substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round 2-0 win over Hartlepool United.

Tayo Adaramola played for St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin before moving to London with his family at 12 and is a regular fixture in the Palace U23 side managed by ex-Ireland B defender Paddy McCarthy.

“He is a young player so full of energy,” said former Arsenal star Vieira after introducing Adaramola for Joel Ward at Selhurst Park.

“He likes to go forward and has been doing well with the academy. This was the right time to give him a couple of minutes, and he was close to scoring his first goal.

“Overall, he is a part of those young players where, if we work well with them and they are committed to the work ethic that we want to put into place, they will have a chance to fulfil their potential.”

Adaramola is among the latest batch of exciting Ireland U19 prospects. Tom Mohan’s side face mini-group hosts England, Portugal and Armenia next month competing for a place at this summer’s European Championship finals.

Meanwhile, Jim Goodwin has urged Stephen Kenny to promote his St Mirren dynamo Connor Ronan for the next month’s senior internationals.

Ireland manager Kenny was present at Hibernian on Saturday to observe Ronan notch his fifth goal since joining the SPFL side on loan from Wolves.

"Connor doesn’t score bad goals and that’s another one – in front of the Irish manager as well so please God, that will do enough to get him in the set-up,” said Waterford native Goodwin.

“I’ve been banging the drum long enough. I met Stephen Kenny there downstairs; I’m always talking up Connor in the press. He knows Connor well enough from managing him for Ireland’s U21s. I did mention to him not to forget that Joe Shaughnessy and Charles Dunne are eligible as well."

Elsewhere, Chris Hughton’s appointment as manager of Ghana is due to be announced this week, according to local reports.

The former Ireland defender has Ghanian roots and has travelled to the country to advance talks. Serbian Milovan Rajevac was sacked from the position after just four months following their failure to qualify from the group stage at the African Cup of Nations and Hughton’s first task will be to navigate the World Cup play-off against Nigerian during the March international window.