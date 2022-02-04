Stephen Kenny to have new assistant in place for Belgium clash

Stephen Kenny will aim to have his new assistant coach in place for Ireland’s next game against Belgium on March 24.

Anthony Barry’s exit has left the Ireland manager searching for a third person to occupy the role in the space of 21 months. Ironically, it was Roberto Martinez’s Belgium who succeeded in luring the set-piece specialist away from the Ireland backroom team.

Barry will continue to perform his primary job as one of Thomas Tuchel’s coaches at Chelsea but has swapped a low-key international schedule with Ireland for a much higher-profile version. He admits the carrot of being part of the Red Devils set-up for the World Cup in November was too attractive to resist.

Ireland, who missed out on the World Cup, follow up the visit of the world’s top-ranked team by hosting Lithuania three days later. They have six Uefa Nations League games across June and September before completing the calendar year with another double-header friendly in November.

The draw for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, which begin in March 2023, will take place in Frankfurt on October 8.

Barry was headhunted by Kenny last February after Damien Duff’s abrupt departure from his staff.

The Ireland legend was on the bench for Kenny’s first eight winless at the helm but quit just 10 weeks before the World Cup qualifiers kicked off in Serbia last March.

He was known to be unhappy with the FAI’s handling of an urgent investigation launched into the video shown and speech delivered by Kenny prior to the friendly against England. However, he was dissatisfied with other elements of the operation. “I felt strongly about things and I would have been unhappy had I stayed. It’s as simple as that,” was Duff’s take, without divulging specifics.

First-choice Lee Carsley turned down the opportunity of moving from the English FA into Duff’s place. Barry was eventually chosen and his impact was soon noticeable, as Ireland switched to a back-three formation, one of Tuchel’s staples, and the optimisation of corners and free-kicks were prioritised.

When Barry last week rejected the opportunity of a promotion to reunite with new Everton manager Frank Lampard, it fuelled confidence about cementing his commitment for Ireland.

However, Martinez is reshuffling his staff in the wake of Shaun Maloney’s departure to become manager at Hibernian.

“The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup finals was one I felt I couldn’t turn down,” said Barry. “Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future.”