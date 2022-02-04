Blow for Stephen Kenny as Anthony Barry departs to join Belgium

Barry joined Stephen Kenny's coaching staff in February 2021 for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign
Blow for Stephen Kenny as Anthony Barry departs to join Belgium

7 September 2021; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with coach Anthony Barry during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Serbia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 10:59

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has been dealt a fresh blow with news that highly-regarded coach Anthony Barry has left the Ireland setup to take on a job with the Belgium national team with immediate effect.

Barry joined Stephen Kenny's coaching staff in February 2021 for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign but the FAI confirmed today he will now move to Belgium ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals later this year in Qatar.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players. I've been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket," said Barry.

"The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn't turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future."

"I'd like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike," said Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes."

More to follow

More in this section

Steve Bruce File Photo Steve Bruce appointed West Brom manager on 18-month deal
Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic - Papa John's Trophy - Quarter Final - Victoria Park Family illness gives cup clash greater meaning for Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee
Christian Eriksen file photo Everything is perfect with Christian Eriksen’s health – Thomas Frank
#Republic of Ireland MNT
<p>The Raith Rovers board remain under fire (Jeff Holmes/PA)</p>

Raith board warned U-turn over Goodwillie signing is ‘too little, too late’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up