Honours even after Mary I and UCD produce 12-goal thriller in Fitzgibbon Cup

Mary Immaculate 6-15 UCD 6-15

Mary Immaculate College and UCD finished off their Fitzgibbon Cup campaigns with a 12-goal thriller in the MICL grounds.

Neither side had any chance of reaching the knockout stages but they provided an afternoon of epic entertainment for the large crowd in attendance that saw the game finish 6-15 apiece.

The game started as it meant to go on with UCD finding the net after just 34 seconds with Diarmuid O Floinn finishing following excellent Eoin Guilfoyle work.

Donal O’Shea followed up with a point before Cormac Foley netted a second goal for UCD with just two minutes played.

Devon Ryan’s frees kept Mary I in touch but O’Shea was equally adept at the opposite end to see UCD five points to the good with 13 on the clock.

Mary I got their game going soon after with a Colin O’Brien sideline cut causing havoc in the UCD defence. Devon Ryan combined with Jack Ryan with the latter striking from the ground to cut the lead to two.

Heading towards half-time, Mary I took the lead through Ryan’s deadly accuracy from placed balls and a well-worked goal from the same man that saw the home side 2-9 to 2-6 ahead at the break.

Mary I bagged their third goal three minutes into the second half when Andrew Ormond latched onto Eamon Foudy’s long puck out before dispatching a fine shot to the net.

UCD responded with O Floinn’s second goal but Devon Ryan’s second three-pointer of the game saw Mary hold their advantage with 10 second-half minutes played.

Two Ormond points continued to sway the game in the Jamie Wall team’s favour and David Mescall’s goal nine minutes from time looked to have sealed victory.

However, UCD hit the net three more times through Niall Heffernan (twice) and David O’Carroll to take the lead and Mary I needed a Bertie Butler point with the last puck to salvage a draw.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate: De Ryan (2-7, 6f); A Ormond (1-3); J Devanney (1-1); D Mescall, Ja Ryan (1-0 each); P Wall (0-2); C O’Brien, B Butler (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCD: D O’Shea (0-9, 7f); D O Floinn, N Heffernan (2-0 each); C Foley, D O’Carroll (1-0 each); S Ennis, S Whelan (0-2 each); L O’Brien, K Lahiff (0-1 each).

MARY IMMACULATE: E Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare); Jo Ryan (Arravale Rovers, Tipperary), M Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary), D Nolan (Silvermines, Tipperary); C Lloyd (Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary), Di Ryan (Cratloe, Clare), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare); A Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary), S Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway); Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels, Cork), De Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Ja Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary); P Wall (Kilbrittain, Cork), J Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick), A Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary).

Subs: J Devanney (Borris-ileigh, Tipperary) for Gillane (37), S Punch (Ruan, Clare) for Nolan (39), M Downey (Boherlahan-Dualla, Tipperary) for Lloyd (39), D Mescall for O’Brien (40), B Butler (Kilbrittain, Cork) for Wall (53, blood sub).

UCD: C O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin); B Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin), E Geraghty (Oranmore-Maree, Galway), S Audsley (St Martin’s, Wexford); S Ennis (Rathmoylon, Meath), C Ó Cathasaigh (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin), C Minogue (Bodyke, Clare); N Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle, Tipperary), D O’Carroll (Lisdowney, Kilkenny); D O Floinn (Cuala, Dublin), D O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway), L O’Brien (Ballinameela, Waterford), C Foley (Naomh Olaf, Dublin), E Guilfoyle (James Stephen’s, Kilkenny), L Murphy (Cuala, Dublin).

Subs: S Whelan (Ardclough, Kildare) for Foley (28), T Hannan (St Joseph’s-Doora Barefield, Clare) for Audsley (h-t), D O’Brien (Mullinahone, Tipperary) for Sheehy (h-t), K Lahiff (St Judes, Dublin) for D O’Brien (43 inj).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).