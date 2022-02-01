Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood facing more allegations

The 20-year-old was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman following social media images and videos posted online
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood facing more allegations

Mason Greenwood is facing further allegations. Picture: Martin Rickett

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 19:29
Pat Hurst

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill and detectives have been given more time to question him.

The 20-year-old was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman following social media images and videos posted online.

He was held in custody overnight on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were given more time to question Greenwood, who they have not formally named as the suspect.

The force said in a statement on Tuesday: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

Greenwood will not return to training or play matches for United until further notice (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

Following the latest news from GMP, United released a club statement which read: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, the footballer, regarded as one of United’s rising young stars, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

Complainants of sexual offences must not be identified and their anonymity is protected for life under the law.

Sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood has also been removed from versions of the FIFA 22 game.

In a statement to the PA news agency, video game company Electronic Arts said: “Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”

More in this section

Premier League clubs spend almost £300m in January transfer window Premier League clubs spend almost £300m in January transfer window
Republic of Ireland Training Session Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath completes move to Wigan on deadline day
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford After the deadline: Feelgood finale but no change at the top as transfer window shuts
Greenwood
<p>Jeff Hendrick: “A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football. Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game-time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football.” </p>

Jeff Hendrick: "I just thought this would be the right fit for me"

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up