Cork City teen Cathal Heffernan linked with move to Bundesliga giants

Travelling to the continent will be nothing new to Heffernan, as he trained with Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and AC Milan last year.
Cork City teen Cathal Heffernan linked with move to Bundesliga giants

Cathal Heffernan during the UEFA U17 Championship qualifiers in Cork last year. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 16:32
Dylan O’ Connell

German giants Bayer Leverkusen are being linked with Cork City teenager Cathal Heffernan.

This follows a social media post by the player’s management team, Sire 7, which showed the defender wearing the German club’s kit with the caption ‘soon’.

They also post a picture of the defender looking at Bayer Leverkusen club memorabilia.

The teenager could become the second Irish player to move to the continent this week, following James Abankwah joining Udinese from St Patrick’s Athletic on Wednesday.

Travelling to the continent will be nothing new to Heffernan, as he trained with Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and AC Milan last year.

Cathal Heffernan has been linked with a move to Germany.
Cathal Heffernan has been linked with a move to Germany.

This came at the start of a breakthrough year for the Cork City player, who signed his first senior contract last June.

He also impressed last year with the Republic of Ireland U17s, and was part of the squad that finished top of its European Championship qualification series. He also lifted the EA Sports U17 Mark Farren Cup at Turner’s Cross last November following City’s 2-1 victory over Galway United.

Should the defender move to Germany, it will be another signing in keeping with a new pattern for post-Brexit Irish football. 

Ever since the United Kingdom left the European Union, rules on overseas recruitment have changed. The new rules mean that Irish boys under 18 can no longer sign for English clubs.  

More in this section

Adama Traore File Photo Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore
Everton fan protest What is going on at Everton and why are fans protesting?
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Football rumours: Liverpool make a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala
<p>Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne, lying down, and Matty Cash, sitting, were hit by objects thrown from the crowd in the game against Everton (PA)</p>

English football authorities need ‘urgent meeting’ to discuss fan disorder

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up