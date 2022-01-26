LOITV returns but no season pass option for 2022

LOITV.ie is set to return for the 2022 League of Ireland season.

Any SSE Airtricity Premier Division game not being broadcast on live TV will be carried on the platform, along with all First Division and Women's National League fixture.

This season, Premier Division fixtures will be screened via an enhanced two-camera set-up.

However, with supporters set to return to full capacity League of Ireland stadiums in 2022 following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, matches will only be available to view with a match pass, with no season pass option available this season.

Each Premier Division fixture will be available to watch for €7, First Division fixtures available for €5 and Women's National League matches FREE with upon registration.

The 2022 President's Cup Final on Friday, February 11 between Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic will be free to view, with registration.

"We're delighted to announce the return of LOITV for the 2022 League of Ireland season," said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

"LOITV has been an incredible resource for supporters to follow their clubs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is obvious LOITV has been a huge benefit to the League of Ireland across the Premier & First Division and Women's National League.

"With the announcement of the ending of restrictions in Ireland, we're now looking forward to seeing full League of Ireland stadiums and supporters to return to watching live football. As a result, matches will only be available through a single match pass in order to facilitate fans who cannot attend any matches as well as fans living overseas.

"We're also delighted to be able to continue to offer live coverage of the Women's National League for free. It has been fantastic in our promotion of the domestic game and we're looking forward to even more supporters watching in 2022."

Match passes are now on sale from www.loitv.ie.