Transfer talk: Brighton slap €50m tag on Bissouma as Liverpool and Villa hover

Brighton and Hove Albion have slapped a £50m price tag on Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma amid reports linking the 25-year-old with a move to Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Earlier reports indicated that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool already had an agreement to sign Bissouma. Now Aston Villa are interested in the midfielder who has entered the final 18 months of his contract. Bissouma is currently away with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Brighton manager Graham Potter is digging his heels in and insists the Seagulls are not selling Bissouma, reports the Birmingham Mail — certainly not for less than £50m.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reportedly offering midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as part of a deal to get Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski to north London. The Sweden international looks set to leave Juve with his game time significantly reduced under Max Allegri — he’s started just four of 19 league games this season.

Juventus won’t stand in his way, say reports, and Italian website Calciomercato claims Spurs have made their “first failed attempt” to sign Kulusevski.

They’ve offered Lo Celso — who cost the north London club around €30m — “in an equal exchange”.

Tottenham are also showing strong interest in Wolves attacker Adama Traore. Traore is out of contract in June 2023, and a new deal has been on the table for 15 months, with Wolves keen to keep the Spain international. Diario Sport in Spain says Barcelona will target Traore if French forward Ousmane Dembele decides against renewing his contract with the La Liga side.

The Athletic reports that Lazio are interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the 27-year-old Spaniard’s €200,000 a week wages are a stumbling block.

According to reports in Brazil, Arsenal have made a €25m bid, plus add-ons, for 20-yeat-old Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. The Gunners have sent Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to Roma and have lost Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny to the African Cup of Nations.

“We are very, very short at the moment,” Arteta said in relation to Arsenal’s midfield.

“We are going to move and look for options because we are very short there.”

Danilo plays as a deep-lying number six, or as a box-to-box midfielder, for reigning the Copa Libertadores champions.

Another touted Arsenal target, Fiorentina’s highly-rated striker Dusan Vlahovic, is apparently prepared to wait until the summer to resolve his future, and will not be rushed into a January move.

The Mail says Atletico Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares with a view to a permanent deal in the summer. Marseille have reportedly held talks with Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac over a free transfer in the summer.

Sky Sports Italy says AC Milan are interested in Man United defender Eric Bailly as a possible replacement for injured Denmark centre-back Simon Kjaer.