Celtic announce signing of 'exciting' Japanese trio

Celtic hope to have their trio of new recruits fully registered and available to join up with the squad in early January
Celtic announce signing of 'exciting' Japanese trio

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 11:34
PA

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is excited to seal the signing of three new Japanese players.

The Parkhead club confirmed on Friday morning that forward Daizen Maeda, 24, will join from Yokohama F. Marinos, initially on loan until the end of the season but with a compulsory purchase clause included which will see him sign a long-term deal.

In addition, midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, 25, will arrive on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Gamba Osaka and the versatile Reo Hatate, 24, will check in from Kawasaki Frontale, also on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Postecoglou knows the Japanese scene well following his three years in charge of Yokohama before he took over at Celtic last summer, and he is confident the three players can all thrive in Glasgow.

He told the club’s website: “We are really pleased to bring in these guys to Celtic and I think they are players who will excite our fans.

“Clearly I am well aware of their attributes and I think in bringing all three to the club we are bringing even more quality, personality and energy to the squad to work with the players who have done so well for us already this season.

“They are all really at the peak of their careers, ambitious to achieve more success and I am sure at this particular time we will be getting their best years.

“I am delighted to have secured these players so early in the transfer window, I look forward to working with them and myself, my backroom team and the rest of the squad will be making sure we help them settle into Celtic as quickly as possible.” 

Celtic expect to have their trio of new recruits fully registered and available to join up with the squad in early January as they prepare to resume their cinch Premiership campaign at home to Hibernian a fortnight on Monday following the winter break.

Hoops fans will be hoping the new faces have a similar impact to Postecoglou’s previous Japanese signing, with striker Kyogo Furuhashi having been one of the outstanding players in Scotland since arriving from Vissel Kobe in the summer.

Celtic are currently six points behind city rivals Rangers at the top of the Premiership table, with 18 games to play.

More in this section

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League - Elland Road Double blow for Leeds as Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips ruled out until March
Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League - Carrow Road Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle
Manchester City v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home
#Celtic
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Thomas Tuchel embraces Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea after their sides defeat in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium on December 04, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)</p>

Tuchel criticises unhappy Lukaku for 'noise' Chelsea don't need 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up