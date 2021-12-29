Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Lindelof has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.
Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Victor Lindelof had to be replaced during Manchester United’s game at Norwich due to breathing difficulties (John Walton/PA)

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 22:31
PA

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.

The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.

A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the defender had tested positive for coronavirus but the 27-year-old is in good spirits despite currently self-isolating at his home.

Lindelof, in an update on his Instagram story on Wednesday, said: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to check in real quick and first of all say thank you for all your messages in these past couple of weeks and obviously the past couple of days as well.

“I’ve seen it so I just wanted to say that I really appreciate it, so thank you so much for that.

At the moment, I’m just home. I feel fine so hopefully I can be back with the guys soon.

“At the moment, I’m just home. I feel fine so hopefully I can be back with the guys soon.”

Lindelof was given a heart monitor after his substitution at Carrow Road but United confirmed he had “recovered well from the episode” during a statement on Monday which revealed the centre-back had now contracted Covid-19.

He will remain unavailable for Thursday’s home fixture with Burnley.

More in this section

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Danny Welbeck's late header dents Chelsea's title hopes
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Manchester City complete a perfect 10 to go eight points clear
Ralf Rangnick File Photo Rangnick blames training disruption for slow Man United progress
Man UtdLindelof#Manchester United#Premier LeaguePlace: UK
<p>Don O'Riordan spent a decade coaching in China, where he led the country’s U20 women’s side to the quarter-finals of the Beijing Olympics. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile</p>

Don O'Riordan appointed as Treaty's WNL team manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up