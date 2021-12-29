Don O'Riordan appointed as Treaty's WNL team manager

Treaty United have confirmed Don O'Riordan as the new manager of the club’s Women's National League team for the 2022 season kicking off in early March.
The Limerick side finished bottom of the table last season, going through two managers, but O'Riordan has previous experience in the league with Galway United.
His main track record, however, was in the men’s League of Ireland, having managed Galway and Sligo Rovers.
The 64-year-old also spent a decade coaching in China, where he led the country’s U20 women’s side to the quarter-finals of the Beijing Olympics.