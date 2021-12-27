Cork City goalkeeper Paul Hunt joins Wexford

Former Cork City goalkeeper Paul Hunt has joined fellow First Division club Wexford for the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old provided back-up last season to Mark McNulty and Dave Harrington but will be expected to be busier having joined Ian Ryan’s Wexford.

Hunt made his name at Longford Town, helping them to the First Division title in 2014 and staying in the side for their 2015 Premier Division campaign in which they finished sixth.

Husband to former women’s national league goalkeeper Trish Fennelly, he spent five seasons at Cobh Ramblers before joining neighbours Cork City for the 2021 campaign.

Wexford have also recruited midfielder Conor Barry, who spent last season with Premier Division side Finn Harps. They will welcome Treaty United to Ferrycarrig Park on February 18 for their campaign opener.