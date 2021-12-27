Cork City goalkeeper Paul Hunt joins Wexford

Husband to former women’s national league goalkeeper Trish Fennelly, he spent five seasons at Cobh Ramblers before joining neighbours Cork City for the 2021 campaign
Cork City goalkeeper Paul Hunt joins Wexford

Paul Hunt of Cork City during the pre-season friendly match between Cork City and St Patrick's Athletic at O'Shea Park in Blarney. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 19:00
John Fallon

Former Cork City goalkeeper Paul Hunt has joined fellow First Division club Wexford for the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old provided back-up last season to Mark McNulty and Dave Harrington but will be expected to be busier having joined Ian Ryan’s Wexford.

Hunt made his name at Longford Town, helping them to the First Division title in 2014 and staying in the side for their 2015 Premier Division campaign in which they finished sixth.

Husband to former women’s national league goalkeeper Trish Fennelly, he spent five seasons at Cobh Ramblers before joining neighbours Cork City for the 2021 campaign.

Wexford have also recruited midfielder Conor Barry, who spent last season with Premier Division side Finn Harps. They will welcome Treaty United to Ferrycarrig Park on February 18 for their campaign opener.

More in this section

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League - Carrow Road Kieran Tierney urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground in Champions League hunt
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League The Premier League SoFar Awards: Who takes the half-term prizes for 2021?
Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare
Cork City FC#League of Ireland
<p>The Premier League has announced a weekly record of 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Premier League announces record number of new Covid-19 cases

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up