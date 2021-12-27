Premier League talking points: If you’ve got 14 fit players, just play the game

If you’ve got 14 players, just play the game

Three Premier League games were called off yesterday. The criteria being applied for postponement is apparently — though this is rather opaque — having less than 13 players and a goalkeeper available. The Premier League judges each case on its own merits rather than set hard and fast rules. For no good reason at all, they apparently only count first-team players, not U23s, of which most clubs have at least 20.

Surely the rule should be, if you’ve got any 14 players contracted to the club that are not injured or ill, then you play the game? OK they might not be as good, (though that is by no means certain) but they might try harder than your typical tired, tattooed millionaire.

These clubs are hugely well-resourced; what are these players for if not to play football when others cannot? They get put into the matchday squad from time to time anyway, they must be of a standard to be at the club at all. So play them.

It won’t devalue the competition any more than it is already devalued by massive financial disparity and blood-soaked regimes owning some of its clubs. Your so-called elite football is still just football, even though it is marketed to us as ‘the best league in the world’, it is nothing special. Clubs should stop being so precious and get on with it using whichever players they have available.

The Premier League is playing this wrong and making things more confusing than they need be/ They need to set clear and simple rules so everyone knows where they stand.

Man City turn it on, turn it off, turn it on again

In some ways, Manchester City-Leicester was a classic St Stephen’s Day match, ending 6-3 to City. At 4-0 in the first half, this looked like an annihilation which Brendan Rodgers may have wanted to blame on Covid depletions. But three goals in the second half showed they still had some fight in them, before a fifth settled the game. Even then James Maddison should have scored to make it 5-4 before Raheem Sterling took advantage of terrible marking to score number six.

In truth, the performance had nothing to do with Covid and everything to do with the fact that Manchester City, who could’ve been 7-0 up at half-time, just found the game so easy that they forgot to play in the second half. This often happens when a side is so dominant. When they woke up again, they pulled away once more.

Leicester are sliding down the table and are now 10th. They were also especially bad at defending set plays, gifting free headers to the champions. This takes City’s goals total up to 112 for 2021, with a game to go, and as things stand, it is impossible to see anyone getting near them again. It would not be surprising if they do not lose another game this season. They also have a huge squad of players and seem better set to deal with Covid than anyone.

Faux outage does Wilf Zaha no favours

We all know footballers have cheating built into their DNA. They appeal for throw-ins that they know came off their own player, they feign injury, play act, and will try and deceive the referee at every turn. What’s more, we expect them to.

However, when Wilf Zaha picked up a second yellow card for throwing Davinson Sánchez to the ground, he was outraged. You’d have thought this was the greatest injustice in the history of football. Obviously Sanchez, being a footballer, dishonestly pretended he’d been all but killed stone dead by this manoeuvre, but even so, did Zaha really think he was allowed to do that? He was just frustrated and lost his rag. But all the performative shock and disgust at the decision just made him look stupid.

This sort of behaviour doesn’t just annoy fans, it disgusts them. It is pathetic, childish, and a good example in the argument that football culture encourages arrested development. I cannot think of another sport where so many of the players behave like children and routinely try to cheat.

That Antonio Conte quality

This is a good period for Spurs fans. Every game they play under Antonio Conte, they seem to get a bit better. For about half an hour against Crystal Palace they looked like the pre-Conte Spurs. Slow-witted, vaguely disinterested, and with few ideas. It is as though they haven’t yet expunged this lethargic attitude from their psyche, but then they seemed to just wake up, played a faster, more direct game, scored two quick goals and dominated the rest of the match. It was as though they just remembered how to play. With Palace down to 10 men the 3-0 result was a foregone conclusion.

Spurs have three games in hand on Arsenal and have the opportunity to overtake them into fourth. That will take them to within a win of Chelsea, who are having a bit of a wobble. Any higher looks improbable. However, were Spurs to finish in third or fourth, that would be a massive achievement for Conte. He will demand and already have been assured of resources to strengthen in January and again in the summer.

If recruitment is good, they could easily be title contenders for the 2022/23 season and that seemed almost impossible even just a couple of months ago.

West Ham booed off

DRIVING IT HOME: Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot against West Ham at the London Stadium yesterday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

How quickly things can turn. West Ham were booed off at half-time when they were a goal down to Southampton. So much for the Moyesiah. Southampton hadn’t won in seven games and they clearly lacked self-belief even when going ahead, so it always seemed unlikely they could hold onto their lead. But equally unlikely was that they might retake the lead twice to win the game 3-2.

This was part of West Ham’s steady decline from top four side to top eight. This was their fourth loss in five games. One point from 15 is shockingly poor form. Their problem in this game was a disorganised defence and a lack of ideas once Saints had scored their third. Moyes looked helpless against Ralph Hassenhutl. The Austrian has not had a good season to date but he bossed Moyes in this one, so much so that West Ham looked unprepared for how their opponents both lined up and played, being overrun in midfield for the entire first half.

The Hammers’ next task is to make sure the decline doesn’t become more severe and take them into mid-table. They need more depth to the squad. They still have an eight-point cushion, but lose three out of four and that soon evaporates. If you’re losing to Southampton even after scoring twice, something has gone wrong. Saints will be hoping this is the start of a second half of the season revival.

Arsenal easily beat Norwich

Some say Covid absences might be compromising the league’s credibility because it leaves sides so weakened. However, this game illustrated just how uncompetitive it already is. Arsenal brushed aside the Canaries with the ease of the first team playing the youth team. The Canaries offered almost no resistance to Mikel Arteta’s men and will definitely be relegated.

Once again, the Gunners youth impressed with two goals for Bukayo Saka and one for Emile Smith-Rowe in 5-0 thrashing. If they can keep both of them fit and firing, belief in a top-four position, will stop being a fantasy and start becoming a distinct possibility. Currently they are six points ahead of Spurs but their rivals have three games in hand. That battle will be worth keeping an eye on. It could be the most entertaining element to the remainder of the season. They play Manchester City at home on New Year’s Day. If they win that, we’ll know this revival is more than a blip, but lose and suspicions that they lack the sheer stones to fight against the best teams will remain.

Aston Villa beaten by Lukaku

Aston Villa were without Steven Gerrard in the dugout through a positive Covid test and as importantly without playmaker John McGinn’s substantial backside. (I once saw McGinn playing for Hibernian and a fan called him “a pie-arsed genius”). Even so, they took the lead in the 28th minute, albeit with a flukey deflected goal off Reece James. By this point, Villa were playing particularly well in the transition, cutting through the Blues’ lines. Even though they ceded 81% of possession from the 10th to 20th minute, they were the more dangerous team.

However, Matty Cash was caught napping by Callum Hudson-Odoi, brought him down and conceded a penalty, which Jorginho converted. Yet Gerrard has clearly got into his players’ heads and even though he wasn’t there, they played as though he was. They look really well coached with discipline, style, and intensity in the first half. But it was well into the second before they registered their only shot on target. Ultimately Chelsea kept them at bay with increasing ease as the match went on.

The fact Romelu Lukaku scored after coming on as a second half substitute and absolutely bullied the Villa defence to set up Jorginho’s second, will please Thomas Tuchel, who will be hoping it marks a return to form for the big man. This was the sort of performance Lukaku was bought to deliver. If he can do so, maybe their title chances are not yet dead in the water. Even so, with just two shots on target admittedly scoring with both, he will want to create more chances. But Lukaku certainly fills a gaping hole in the Chelsea attack and makes them look a much more complete side.