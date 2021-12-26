Spurs hot on the heels of London rivals after derby win

Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0

Tottenham's revival under Antonio Conte continues as they avenged a 3-0 humiliation at Crystal Palace in September by brushing aside the South Londoners, who had to play with 10 men for nearly an hour after Wilfried Zaha was sent off in the 37th minute.

Palace had asked unsuccessfully for the game to be postponed because of an outbreak of Covid in their camp, and manager Patrick Vieira was absent through illness as the game went ahead.

But there was little excuse for Zaha to exacerbate their problems when he picked up two yellow cards in the space of 11 minutes for petty fouls on Davinson Sanchez.

It left Palace and their stand-in manager Osian Roberts an uphill battle, with Spurs already leading through two goals in as many minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Son Heung Min added a third 15 minutes from the end to complete a comfortable afternoon for Conte, who has now overseen six wins in the ten games since he was appointed last month.

Hugo Lloris managed to celebrate his 35th birthday with another clean sheet as Palace failed to record a single effort on target. By contrast, Tottenham could have scored more but for some wayward finishing and over complication in the Palace penalty area.

Kane opened the scoring with a superb breakaway goal, as Emerson Royal set Moura free down the right. His cross was in the path of Kane, who did not have to break stride as the smashed a first-time shot past Jack Butland.

Two minutes later, the two Brazilians combined again. Moura won the ball deep in midfield, it wsa shuttled out to the right, and when Emerson sent in a teasing cross, Moura leapt above the much taller Joachim Andersen to head home from close range.

Kane, Son and Moura all had chances to score before the Korean made it 3-0, clipping the ball home from yet another right wing cross by Moura. The Brazilian took man of the match honours, but there were plenty of other contenders, notably Oliver Skipp, who belied his inexperience and youth with a performance of maturity and intelligence in the heart of midfield.

Tottenham move up to fifth and are hot on the heels of Arsenal and Chelsea, with games in hand over their London rivals.

TOTTENHAM 3-5-2: Lloris 7; Sanchez 7, Dier 8, Tanganga 7; Emerson 8, Lucas Moura 9, Skipp 8, Hojberg 7 (Ndombele 78), Reguilon 8; Kane 8 (Bergwijn 64), Son 8 (Gil 75)

CRYSTAL PALACE 4-3-3: Butland 6; Ward 6, Andersen 5, Tomkins 6, Mitchell 7 (Ferguson 82); Gallagher 6 (Schlupp 75), Kouyate 6, Hughes 6; Ayew 6, Edouard 5 (Mateta 63), Zaha 4.

Referee: Jon Moss.