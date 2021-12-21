Waterford set to appoint Ian Morris as manager

Former Tottenham defender Ian Hendon had expressed an interest in staying on for the new campaign, but former Shelbourne manager Morris is set to get the job
Waterford set to appoint Ian Morris as manager

Ian Morris found himself in the unusual position of being let go despite leading Shelbourne to the First Division title. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 21:35
John Fallon

Waterford are set to appoint First Division title-winning manager Ian Morris to spearhead their promotion charge.

The Blues were relegated four weeks ago after losing a playoff against UCD at the end of another turbulent season in the South East.

Richard Forrest, who purchased the Blues from Lee Power in May, sacked Marc Bircham just three days before the do-or-die clash at Richmond Park.

Bircham said he first learned of the news on Twitter before claiming his relationship with Forrest became unworkable over his decision not to play his son George nor offer him a contract extension.

Former Tottenham defender Ian Hendon had been drafted in to manage the team for the playoff and, while he expressed an interest in staying on for the new campaign, Forrest assessed Irish candidates too.

Morris, 34, has been on the lookout for a new challenge since parting ways with Shelbourne in October.

He found himself in the unusual position of being let go despite leading the Reds to the First Division title.

Asked on stage to sum up the 2021 season when receiving the second tier’s manager of the year accolade at the Players FAI awards three weeks ago, he replied: “Well, I won the league, got promotion, manager of year, and got the bullet.” 

Shels appointed Ireland centurion Damien Duff as his successor.

During that interview with Darragh Maloney, Morris revealed he had some options and those were believed to include a route into coaching in England, where he’d enjoyed a decade-long playing career in the lower divisions.

It’s believed the Dubliner held talks with Forrest over the past week and an announcement is imminent. He will be eager to assemble his squad for what promises to be a competitive campaign in which only the top side is guaranteed promotion.

Five members of last season’s squad, including ex-Ireland international Eddie Nolan, are under contract for the 2022 season which the Blues kick off on Friday, February 18, away to Athlone Town.

