Spurs out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win for cancelled game

Tottenham cancelled fixture because of Covid outbreak
OUT: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 10:24

Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory for the match called off because of a Covid outbreak at Spurs.

Tottenham were unable to find an alternative date for the match before the cut-off point at the end of this month, and the decision means they finish third in their group behind Rennes and Vitesse.

Spurs failed to persuade the Premier League to postpone their match scheduled at Leicester last Thursday to allow them to play Rennes. The game at the King Power Stadium was then called off because of a Covid outbreak at Leicester.

Full story to follow

