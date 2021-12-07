Coronavirus outbreak at Tottenham threatens to affect plans for Christmas period

A number of first-team players and two members of the coaching staff have tested positive ahead of further PCR tests on Tuesday
Tottenham have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak (Nick Potts/PA)

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 10:55
Jonathan Veal

Tottenham’s plans for a busy period of games have been hurt by a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

A number of first-team players and two members of the coaching staff have tested positive ahead of further PCR tests on Tuesday, it is understood.

With a must-win Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday and then Premier League games at Brighton and Leicester, Spurs’ preparations look set to be severely impacted.

Antonio Conte will hope there are no more positive tests ahead of a crunch period (Adam Davy/PA)

They saw matches against Aston Villa and Fulham called off last season due to Covid-19, while two players posted false positive results on a lateral flow test earlier this term, but were later cleared to play by a negative PCR test.

Boss Antonio Conte will be hoping something similar happens again and that there are no more positive tests ahead of a crunch period.

Calling the Rennes game off appears highly unlikely as, according to UEFA rules, a team needs to have fewer than 13 available players or no registered goalkeeper available for that to be the case.

If the situation does worsen, the club could consider asking the Premier League to call off the Brighton game on Sunday.

The league works on a case-by-case basis and if a club does request a game to be postponed, it would be a Premier League board decision.

Spurs are not commenting.

