Steven Gerrard's Villa get better of Leicester thanks to Ezri Konsa's double

Premier League: Aston Villa 2 Leicester City 1

Steven Gerrard got the better of his old Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers as VAR returned to dominate events in a pulsating Midlands derby at Villa Park.

Villa had an effort chalked off on the stroke of half-time when Jacob Ramsey prodded home after goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had one hand on the ball.

But two goals from Ezri Konsa in front of watching England coach Gareth Southgate after Harvey Barnes gave Leicester the lead saw Villa deservedly return to winning ways for their third victory in four under Gerrard.

Leicester took the lead in the 14th minute after some poor Villa defending.

Patson Daka, making his first league start for the Foxes, twice got the better of Marvellous Nakamba and Matty Cash in midfield and teed up the unmarked Barnes, who took a touch before casually rolling the ball through the legs of Konsa and into the opposite bottom corner of the net.

Leicester’s lead lasted just 170 seconds before Villa levelled.

Villa survived a VAR call as Leicester claimed an offside after Konsa got the faintest touch to Emilianio Buendia’s planted header.

The goal came after Douglas Luiz’s free-kick had been partly headed away by Jonny Evans and nodded back into the danger area by Cash.

Cash had Villa’s next effort when his sidefooted drive was blocked by the legs of Schmeichel after Ramsey swept the ball into space.

Then came the VAR controversy. Ramsey thought he made it 2-1 when he prodded home after Schmeichel got a hand to the ball when Cash climbed above Thomas to head back Douglas Luiz’s cross.

But the effort was ruled out after referee Michael Oliver was called to look at the pitchside monitor after replays showed Schmeichel had a hand on the ball on the ground, deeming it under control.

Schmeichel, who had treatment for a hand injury, came under fire from Villa supporters.

But he had much more to concern him as he appeared to be at fault as Konsa scored again in the 54th minute. The centre-back held off Caglar Söyüncü to squeeze in a header and beat Schmeichel at his near post.

Maddison fired inches wide but it was Villa now in the ascendancy.

Schmeichel stuck out a vital hand to deny Ollie Watkins after John McGinn put him through.

Then Ramsey scooped the ball high over the bar after Buendia, Watkins, and McGinn combined.

Leicester were denied by some goalkeeping brilliance by Emiliano Martinez as he turned over a looping header from Barnes after Timothy Castagne’s cross had been flicked on by Daka.

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martínez 7; Cash 8, Konsa 8, Mings (capt) 7, Young 7; McGinn 9, Nakamba 6, Douglas Luiz 8 (Sanson 6, 77, 6); Buendía 7 (Chukwuemeka 78, 6), Watkins 8, J Ramsey 7 (Tuanzebe 84, 6).

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel (capt) 6; Castagne 6, Evans 5, Söyüncü 5, Thomas 6; Dewsbury-Hall 5 (Iheanacho 86, 6), Ndidi 5; Lookman 6 (Vardy 65, 6), Maddison 6, Barnes 7; Daka 7 (Pérez 78, 6).

Referee: M Oliver 7.