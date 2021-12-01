Ruesha Littlejohn provides drive in Ireland engine room

It always helps to have a Rolls Royce in the engine room, and for the Republic of Ireland last night it was Ruesha Littlejohn who provided the control that was so badly needed from the centre of the pitch.

It was the Aston Villa midfielder’s composure in those early stages which helped shape what turned out to be a record-breaking performance.

Never before have Ireland scored 10 times in an international. They did it here with a couple of minutes to spare, substitute Amber Barrett lashing home the historic strike before Megan Connolly was able to get in on the scoring act in injury-time to add an 11th.

By that point, Ruesha the Rolls was able to put her feet up and enjoy the ruthlessness like everyone else.

She didn’t even need to find top gear to impose her class on what was her first start of this qualifying campaign.

On this evidence, it should not be her last.

Even if Georgia — the worst team in the group, who have yet to score a goal — will not offer the sternest test of anyone’s credentials, the manner with which Glasgow-born Littlejohn’s awareness and use of the ball inspired confidence in those around her should not be discounted.

Especially coming off such a disjointed performance against Slovakia last week.

On a night when Denise O’Sullivan scored a sublime hat-trick and Katie McCabe struck a brace, it was Ireland’s fourth goal which summed up their dominance. And also the ease with which the experienced Littlejohn dictated play throughout.

Her night came to an end in the 67th minute when she was replaced by Ciara Grant and, by that point, the points were secured.

It was just on the stroke of half-time when ball broke to her in the centre of the pitch. She took a neat touch to set with pressure coming on, brought the ball wide and, with the two closest Georgian bodies doing little to put in a challenge, Littlejohn glided through the space to pull a neat cross back for the waiting O’Sullivan to tap in the first of her treble.

That was a rare occasion when Littlejohn felt the need to break into the final third.

Until that point she had kept things simple, delivered quickly, and kept Ireland on the front foot by dictating play with sharp switches of play to each flank.

From there, captain McCabe was lethal on the left while on the opposite flank Lucy Quinn, with the energetic and impressive Jessica Ziu supporting from right full, provided the width which Georgia just could not deal with.

It was clear from as early as the second minute that Georgia were there for the taking so long as Ireland were able to right the wrongs of the Slovakia draw by moving the opposition defence out of position with sharp passing and movement to match.

Littlejohn pinged a precise ball to McCabe, who in turn was able to get O’Sullivan turned towards goal before her through pass for Kyra

Carusa just had a bit too much weight on it to allow her get a strike on goal.

The message from Vera Pauw in the build-up was simple: Ireland had to win.

What would have been viewed as a relatively straightforward assignment felt just that little bit trickier following the Slovakia slip-up.

The manner of those dropped points added to the concern, a lacklustre Ireland performance needing McCabe to rescue a point.

On the back of what felt like that major missed opportunity to take control of a play-off spot, there was no room for error here.

Throw in the rain and fierce gale blowing down on Tallaght Stadium from the Dublin mountains and maybe the most pessimistic would consider the elements conspiring to help cause a shock.

Then the match started.

Everyone relaxed.

All those dark, worrying thoughts cleared as Ireland took charge.

Ireland were two goals up after 21 minutes, they were four to the good by half-time and there was no let-up after the break.

O’Sullivan curled a gorgeous effort into the top corner in the 58th minute before completing her hat-trick four minutes later with a deft header from McCabe’s perfectly flighted cross.

McCabe and O’Sullivan were the pair who starred in the final third, the skipper leading by example with a range of set piece, and free play, deliveries.

But it was Ruesha the Rolls that helped Ireland purr.