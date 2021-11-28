Another good result for Michael Carrick who prepares to hand over to Ralf Rangnick

Chelsea 1 Man United 1

Michael Carrick signed off his brief tenure as Manchester United's caretaker manager with a hard-fought but well-deserved draw at Chelsea, whose title charge was slowed down by dropping two points.

Carrick stepped up after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last Monday, and Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim manager before the visit of Arsenal later this week.

And having won his first game, a Champions League victory in Spain on Tuesday, Carrick got another good result, against a side who are still favourites for the Premier League title having conceded only four goals before this game.

Jadon Sancho made that five with a breakaway goal following a howler from Jorginho in the 50th minute, but the Italian midfielder made amends with a 67th penalty to salvage a point.

Chelsea got off to a quick start, as expected, and could have been 3-0 ahead inside the first 20 minutes. United did not help themselves by giving the ball away too cheaply, too often, but Chelsea failed to capitalise.

Eric Bailly, deputising for the suspended Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof looked far from convincing as a defensive partnership and both made mistakes leading to chances for Chelsea. But David De Gea spared his team-mates' blushes with saves from Hakim Ziyech, Casllum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has a shot saved by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Antonio Rudiger went closest to opening the scoring with a dipping, rasping drive from long distance that crashed against the crossbar in the 31st minute, by which time United had still not troubled Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

But Sancho showed his threat with two half-chances before half-time. First, he tried to control a chipped forward pass on his chest but made a hash of it and Mendy was able to collect the loose ball. Moments later he was obstructed by Rudiger as he tried to run the ball past him from Marcus Rashford's pass, but referee Anthony Taylor saw nothing wrong with the challenge.

Carrick spent the entire game standing in his technical area, looking impassive, but his half-time team-talk clearly fired up his temporary charges, who improved markedly after the break.

United's big breakthrough came five minutes into the second half, after defending a free-kick. When the ball was headed to the edge of their penalty area, Bruno Fernandes volleyed it high towards the centre-circle, hoping tobuy his side some breathing space. The result was better than he could have expected, as Jorginho, alone in the centre-circle made a horrible mess of his attempt to control the ball,which squirmed away into the path of the onrushing Sancho. The young winger tore towards goal with Rashford to his left but did not need his England colleague's help as he dropped a shoulder to wrongfoot Mendy and slipped the ball into the net with the coolness of a latter-day Jimmy Greaves.

It was Sancho's first Premier League goal, hot on the heels of his first United goal in their 2-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday.

Chelsea had a chance to equalise quickly but the hapless Timo Werner, hopelessly out of form again, volleyed horribly wide from close range.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford shakes hands with caretaker manager Michael Carrick. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Carrick chose then to replace Sancho with Cristiano Ronaldo, surprisingly dropped from the starting line-up, but Chelsea regained momentum and equalised soon afterwards. Aaron Wan-Bissaka tried to clear a loose ball when defending a corner, but instead caught the heel of Thiago Silva. Referee Taylor pointed to the penalty spot and Jorginho sent De Gea the wrong way with his kick. It was some redemption for the Italian, who had been at fault for United's goal.

Both sides had chances to snatch victory, but failed to put them away, with Fred chipping the ball tamely into the arms of Mendy before Rudiger volleyed high over the bar deep in stoppage time.

At the final whistle, Carrick hugged his players and applauded the United fans who were so vocal in the Shed End, and had earlier sung in praise of Solkskjaer.

Rangnick will take over for the visit of Arsenal on Thursday, and he will have been heartened by what he saw here at Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA 3-4-3: Mendy 6; Chalobah 7, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 7; James 8, Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 6, Alonso 6 (Mount 77) ; Ziyech 6, Werner 4 (Lukaku 82), Hudson-Odoi 7 (Pulisic 77).

MAN UTD 4-3-3: De Gea 9; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Bailly 6, Telles 6; McTominay 8, Fred 7, Matic 7; Sancho 7 (Ronaldo 64), Fernandes 7 (Van de Book 88), Rashford 7 (Lingard 77).

Ref: Anthony Taylor 8/10.