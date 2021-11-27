Belenenses-Benfica abandoned as Covid outbreak causes chaos

Belenenses-Benfica abandoned as Covid outbreak causes chaos
Darwin Nunez racked up the goals as Belenenses were forced to field a team of just nine players (Marco Iacobucci/PA)
Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 22:14
James Whelan

Benfica’s clash with Belenenses was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after the Covid-hit Primeira Liga strugglers were forced to name a team of just nine players – including two goalkeepers.

The visitors cashed in to rack up seven goals by half-time, before Belenenses returned with just seven players.

The match was then called off a minute into the second half as goalkeeper Joao Monteiro dropped to the floor, forcing the referee to abandon the game due to the minimum number of players not being on the field.

Following a positive test in the squad earlier in the week, a total of 17 cases were reported to have been recorded among players and staff.

Despite the squad being decimated, the match went ahead with just nine players selected and goalkeeper Monteiro playing in midfield.

The Belenenses players released a joint statement ahead of the match, which read: “Football only has heart if it is competitive. Football only has heart if it is really sporting.

“Football only has heart when it is an example of public health. Today, football lost its heart.”

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva watched on and tweeted in disbelief: “What is this? Am I the only one who doesn’t understand why the game hasn’t been postponed?”

Darwin Nunez hit a hat-trick as Benfica put their depleted hosts to the sword, but the headlines were made by Belenenses, who eventually managed to force the spectacle to be abandoned.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier League - American Express Community Stadium Wasteful Brighton rue missed chances as Leeds cling on for point
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp says ‘perfect signing’ Diogo Jota was smart enough to see Reds role
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League - Selhurst Park Steven Gerrard knows there is lots to do despite second win as Aston Villa boss
BelenensesPlace: UK
Ladbrokes Masters 2021 - Day Two - Marshall Arena

Adrian Lewis accuses Peter Wright of being a ‘cheat’ after clash in Minehead

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up