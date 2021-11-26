Ross Tierney: 'I blamed myself but it was a tragic incident. That's what depression does'

Ross Tierney will be at home within his playground of the Aviva Stadium on Sunday but win or lose he’ll no longer feel alone afterwards, terrified of his own company.

When the midfielder dazzled at the national stadium over three summer European games for Bohemians, his carefree style seemed to embody his personality.

Calm and composed, on and off the pitch, he was the ideal poster boy of the league’s new generation, a 20-year-old comfortable in his skin and surroundings.

That he certainly was, a contrast to his state of mind at the end of last season.

This time last year, when the football stopped, it had all got too much. A combination of his first child Leon’s health problems and brother’s suicide cast darkness over his thought process to such an extent that he considered leaving it all behind himself.

Thankfully, professional help was sought and a brief tenancy in St Vincent’s psychiatric hospital staved off any hasty decisions.

In the analysis, while recent events had triggered Tierney’s disillusionment, the source had been traced back to an incident in 2017.

He was in the St Kevin’s Boys team that faced Shelbourne, in which teenager Izzy Dezu died after collapsing on the pitch beside him.

“When I was in my dark place, I blamed myself for Izzy,” he explains.

“I was thinking what if I hadn’t made that tackle. I blamed myself but it was a tragic incident. That is what depression does.

“I had a tough 18-24 months. My son had four life-threatening surgeries and I lost Aaron to suicide in March 2020. I call him my brother but he was my best friend.

“Last season was a shortened season due to with Covid. I had football as a breakaway, I could go onto the pitch feeling down and come off feeling high but it hit me in December. I ended up in St Vincent's Mental Hospital for three days.”

He’s no longer in that dark place, grateful for the assistance provided by his Bohemians manager Keith Long. Regular counselling sessions were key, initially to accept his mental condition and then talk openly about it.

That aspect, he asserts, has been driven by a motivation to show other footballers facing similar demons the way out.

Another help has been the role of Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon.

He was enrolled by Long as performance coach and while the manager is reluctant to details on the specifics of that role, Tierney had no issue with elaborating on the benefits he’s gained from his techniques.

“Counselling was unbelievable for me but there are other things,” he explained. “Since Philly came into Bohs, we do a lot of mindfulness and meditation.

“It’s important to still wind down, even a simple five-minute meditation helps.

“With Philly, we have mindfulness in every training session. Even when I’m alone I can feel it relaxing you. Sometimes I never wanted to be in my own company because I beat myself up but I enjoy my own company now.

“I have my bad days but I'm in the best shape of my life and I know that life is not always plain sailing.

“I know when those bad days come around, I'm able to open up and speak about it and be confident speaking about it in front of people.

“I'm not afraid to say that look, I have been experienced bad times and I contemplated suicide.

“There’s only one week of mental health awareness per year. People put up posts on social media but it’s forgotten about again. I don’t think that’s right.”

A healthy mind is making for a healthy player as Tierney will be a guaranteed starter in the final against St Patrick’s Athletic. It will mark his last game for Bohemians, the Ireland U21 international heading for the Scottish Premier League on a three-year contract.

“When I was in hospital last year, I thought my career was over but God put me on the earth for a reason,” Tierney says of his renaissance.

“I have a great family, with a great club, and I wanted to pay back and show people what I can do.

“I have that determination. It was probably instilled in me because I grew up in Ballymun.

“I didn’t get into DDSL or Ireland squads growing up because of my height but kept fighting back. I’m getting the rewards now.”

An FAI Cup winners’ medal would be further vindication of his fortitude.