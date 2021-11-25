‘Job done’: David Moyes pleased with West Ham’s Europa League progression

David Moyes has guided West Ham to the knockout stages. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 21:48
Andy Sims

David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.

First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble in Austria wrapped up top spot in Group H for Moyes’ side.

The Hammers go straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

“Job done, yeah,” said Moyes. “We did a professional job tonight and throughout the group stage we’ve done a good job.

“It’s great credit to the players for the way they have gone about the job for a group relatively new to Europe.

“It’s something I’ve not taken in yet. I knew we could get the job done but I think tonight we have not played as well as we have done, but we did enough to get us through.

“It’s probably a good sign that I’m not totally pleased with the way we played but we’ve won relatively comfortably.”

Andriy Yarmolenko, right, celebrates his goal (Lisa Leutner/AP)

Despite Moyes making eight changes, resting the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, West Ham dominated the match.

They took the lead six minutes before half-time when Nikola Vlasic crossed from the left and Yarmolenko was left with a simple header back across goal.

It was a first Hammers goal since January for the Ukraine international, who has played only 52 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Yarmolenko had a big hand in the second goal in first-half stoppage time after he turned Rapid skipper Maximilian Hofmann in the area and was brought down.

Captain Noble, a man clearly relishing this European adventure in his 18th and final season at the club, made no mistake from the spot.

“Mark’s made such a contribution throughout the years at West Ham and it’s his final year as everyone knows, and he’s contributing still,” added Moyes.

“He’s a valuable member of the team and I always thought he would be needed with all the extra games. And he’s certainly helped us out.”

West Ham’s evening was almost capped by a debut goal from 17-year-old substitute Sonny Perkins, whose header produced a fine reflex save from Rapid keeper Paul Gartler.

“I’ve given quite a few 17-year-olds a debut,” said Moyes. “And one or two 16-year-olds. I think it’s really good.

“He’s really disappointed he didn’t score the header. But our under-23s are doing well and they are beginning to knock on the door.”

RAPID VIENNA: Gartler, Stojkovic, Aiwu, Hofmann, Moormann, Petrovic, Ljubicic (Grahovac 90), Arase (Ballo 75), Knasmullner (Grull 59), Kitagawa (Kara 59), Fountas (Strunz 90).

WEST HAM: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku (Fredericks 78), Noble, Soucek (Kral 65), Yarmolenko, Lanzini (Fornals 65), Vlasic (Perkins 78), Bowen (Benrahma 65).

Referee: Sergei Ivanov (Russia).

<p>Leicester moved top of Group C with victory over Legia Warsaw. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA</p>

Leicester surge to top of Europa League group with win against Legia Warsaw

