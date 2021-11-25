Player ratings: Katie McCabe leads by example but Ireland caught out for Slovak goal

Courtney Brosnan 7. Had a comfortable first period. Easily smothered Mária Mikolajová’s 11th minute cross-shot. Repeated that feat on 35 Dominika Škorvánková, Could do nothing for Martina Surnovska’s goal. Brought off a fine 74th minute save to keep out Alexandra Bíróová’s header. Thankful to Louise Quinn moments later as a poor touch almost let Slovakia in.

Niamh Fahey 6. Now closing in on a century of appearances for the Girls in Green, the 34-year-old patrolled the right of the back-three. But on 98th appearance, will be disappointed not to have done better for Martina Surnovska’s goal. Otherwise, effort could not be faulted as her experience showed after conceding.

Louise Quinn 7. On her 90th appearance, the Brighton central defender was always a threat from Irish set-pieces. She was denied with a 37th-minute back-post header by custodian Mária Korenčiová. But Quinn provided the amazing goal-line clearance to prevent a certain Slovakia second score and Laura Žemberyová finding the net.

Savannah McCarthy 5. Started on the left of the back three. The Galway player’s inexperience at this level told as she was badly caught out of position for Slovakia’s goal just after the turnaround as Ľudmila Maťavková broke. Like against Sweden and Finland, she will only learn from games like this.

Áine O’Gorman 6. Cap number 111 for the Wicklow woman in the right wing-back role. Her crossing was a rare first half highlight, as the dangerous deliveries were Ireland’s best outlet. But couldn’t not repeat that form after the interval. Replaced by Ruesha Littlejohn with 20 minutes to go.

Jamie Finn 6. The Birmingham utility player was unable to build on her impressive displays against Sweden and Finland. Like the rest of the Irish side, never got a foothold in midfield. Her versatility was again on show as she dropped out wide right following O’Gorman’s departure.

Megan Connolly 6. Selected in the holding role in front of the back three. But the midfield was Ireland’s problem area all evening. Could not impose herself on the game. Lashed in a terrific 25-yarder that drew a fine 58th minute save from Korenčiová.

Denise O’Sullivan 6. On her 88th appearance, provided the assist for McCabe’s goal with a timely slide rule pass. Was too deep in the first half and did not get the opportunity to support the front-line. However, was pushed forward for the second half and was more effective.

Katie McCabe 8. Yet again – Ireland’s best player. Led by example. The skipper allayed injury worries to take her place on the left flank for his 56th cap. It was vital as she claimed the vital equaliser on 65 with an 11th senior score. Booked in the 74th minute.

Lucy Quinn 6. Plenty of endeavour but no end product for the Birmingham attacker. She put herself about against some tough tackling by Slovakia. Had a 31st-minute header gathered by Slovakian custodian Mária Korenčiová. Then saw her deflected shot drop over the bar on the hour. Taken off with seven minutes to go.

Heather Payne 7. The US-based striker’s pace caused the Slovak defence problems, especially in the first 45 minutes. Although a will runner, the away defence doubled up on her in the second period. Clever lay-off to O’Sullivan in the run up to McCabe’s score. Lacked support up front.

Subs:

Ruesha Littlejohn 6 (for O’Gorman 70). The Aston Villa midfielder slotted into the middle of the park for the final quarter. Was reassured.

Kyra Carusa (for Lucy Quinn 84). A third cap for the American born player. Not on long enough to mark.