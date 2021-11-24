Football rumours: Jesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain as Liverpool look to bolster their attack
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard wants to leave the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 09:59
PA

What the papers say

Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.

Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution as a pair of attacking players leave for the African Cup of Nations in January.

Newcastle will be getting out the chequebook in the new year and Almeria’s Umar Sadiq is the latest name linked with the Magpies, reports the Express. The Segunda Division side reportedly want the Premier League club to triple the £18million valuation of the Nigerian number nine.

Eddie Howe’s side could be frustrated in their attempt to sign Liverpool’s Divock Origi, according to the Express. The 26-year-old has struggled for first-team football at Anfield, but the Reds will not let him leave in January.

Real Madrid have made enquiries about Manchester City’s Pedro Porro, The Sun states. Porro, 22, is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League champions since signing in 2019 and has been out on loan to Valladolid and Sporting.

Players to watch

Pau Torres: The Villarreal centre-back has caught the eye of Steven Gerrard who wants to bring the player to Aston Villa, says Fichajes.

Granit Xhaka signed for Arsenal in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Granit Xhaka: A return to Borussia Monchengladbach could be on the cards for the Switzerland midfielder when his Emirates deal is up in 2024, according to Mit Geredet.

Aguibou Camara: A trio of Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Leicester and Newcastle – are said to be keen on the Olympiacos midfielder, writes The Sun.

