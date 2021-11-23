'We can get points off Ireland': Slovakia bullish ahead of Dublin clash

Slovakia are eyeing the scalp they almost took against Sweden and Finland when they meet Ireland in Thursday evening’s 2023 World Cup qualifier.

Despite being hammered 7-0 and 6-0 by the Swedes in the last campaign, they held the second best team in the world to a 1-0 win in September.

They also equalised against the Finnish in Helsinki, eventually losing 2-1 to the second seeds, but have high-flying Ireland in their sights.

Vera Pauw’s side took an early grip in the hunt for the play-off spot by winning in Finland last month. The Dutchwoman contends that the Tallaght double-header against the two lower seeds, Slovakia on Thursday followed by Georgia next Tuesday, is of more significance to the outcome of the pool.

“We can get points off Ireland,” warned Slovak manager Peter Kopúň.

“I don’t want to come across as having a big mouth but the strength of this team, how the players are set up, entitles me to such optimism.”

Kopúň was in charge for his side’s last two visits to Dublin that both ended in defeat but he’s more confident this time.

Stephanie Roche’s penalty settled the 2017 friendly which was overshadowed by the players’ strike three days earlier while it took Amber Barrett’s late volley to earn a 2-1 win a year later in a Euro qualifier.

“I know Tallaght Stadium well,” added Kopúň, “but quite seriously I can say that this third trip will bring a different result.”

From AC Milan goalkeeper Mária Korenčiová to Montpellier attacker Dominika Škorvánková, Slovakia have a backbone to frustrate opponents. Still, at 45, they are in their worst position of the Fifa rankings since 2014 and laboured to a 2-0 win over Georgia last month.

Anything less than victory for Ireland, after getting a head-start in the campaign last month, would constitute disappointment.