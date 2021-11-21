Dundalk set to target Tim Clancy to take over as manager next season

Dundalk are understood to have Drogheda United’s Tim Clancy top of their wish list to become new manager.
A local consortium has taken ownership of the club from American hedge fund Peak6 and have already parted ways with director of football Jim Magilton.
A decision on whether to renew head coach Vinny Perth’s contract is due this week but the boss of their Louth rivals is believed to be in the frame to lead the team into the 2022 season.
Dundalk's budget will understandably be significantly reduced given the reality of no European football but will be sufficient to challenge for a top-four place.
Meath native Clancy kept Drogs in the Premier Division at the first attempt and agreed a two-year contract extension in July.
“Drogheda the perfect place for myself to be at the moment,” the 37-year-old said. “I love it here and I’m not looking to go anywhere. I advised them to get a deal sorted and it’ll keep me here for the next two seasons.”