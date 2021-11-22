Should Manchester United appoint Arsene Wenger on a temporary basis? Why not

Liverpool proved to be irresistible in a way only Liverpool can be. Arsenal, on a 10-match unbeaten run, had no answer to the sheer penetration of the reds vertical aggression.
In a passionate first half, the two managers went mano-a-mano at one point, though it has to be said Mikel Arteta, the Captain Black lookalike, resembled a pinch-faced angry wee boy shouting at a grown-up. Very amusing.
The second half was a classic eviscerating Liverpool performance. For about 20 minutes, they pressed Arsenal to death. Sometimes it is as though they just hit the accelerator, say ‘right let’s win this game’ and steamroller an opposition: An unstoppable force.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was a superb creator-in-chief. Three goals followed and a four nil win was inevitable. The last 10 minutes were perfunctory as though both teams had turned off the light and left the room. There was a gulf in class which showed how far the Gunners, despite being 5th in the league, have yet to travel to become a major force in English football.
At the end of last season, Leicester were fighting with Chelsea for fourth place. That seems a long time ago. Leicester have got significantly worse and have sunk to 12th.
Poor at set plays, unfocused in defence and predictable going forward, Brendan Rodgers put it down to lack of confidence, but that is a massive oversimplification.
They only had 30% possession in the first half, lacked any defensive cohesion, gifted a free header for Antonio Rudiger to score and about two minutes later almost conceded another in exactly the same way.
The return of Jonny Evans was supposed to make a difference defensively but it hasn’t.
With Brendan Rodgers being talked about as the next boss of Manchester United, winning just two of the last nine extended will do him no favours. The side looks short of ideas and has lost its cutting edge at the same time they have become defensively fractured, which, perhaps significantly, smacks of Rodgers final months at Liverpool.
Sometimes it is as if God is angry at Newcastle United. First their new manager was ousted from the dug out by a positive Covid test and then Jamal Lascelles scored their first goal; a man whose first name so vividly evokes the dismembering buzz of the bonesaw.
The game showed Eddie Howe what a difficult task he has. The draw drops them to rock bottom position. Defensively they’re totally AWOL which when combined with reckless attacking, will likely make for some high-scoring games, but few wins.
Brentford looked like a side who knew what they were doing, or trying to do. They didn’t display a lot of quality, but there was a system there which just about held everything together to come away with a point. If both are fighting it out to stay in the league come May, it will be no surprise.
Usually when a new manager takes over, the players up their game to try and impress the new boss. That didn’t happen at Villa Park, which was a bit odd really, even though Gerrard had only been in situ for a few days.
Brighton proved obdurate opponents and for long periods of the game Aston Villa looked low on confidence. They lacked ideas, were short on creativity and dynamism but big on being conservative. Somehow, they scored two late goals to win a game that had nil nil written all over it.
This win made Gerrard explode with such emotion it briefly looked like he could wrestle a bear and win. It made him only the third manager of the last 13 to win his first game in charge of Villa, however, he will need to impose himself on the team quickly because they won’t always win games like this and that could leave the club with the smell of relegation in their nostrils all season long.
It was Antonio Conte’s first game in charge at home and Spurs were booed off at the break, which I think we can assume the new boss was a tad unhappy about. They came out for the second 45 transformed. Here now was a sensational team.
Somehow he had binned the boring old Spurs in one half-time teamtalk. It was remarkable. Leeds however, were up for a fight on the cobbles and even when they went 2 - 1 down, fought back impressively. VAR ruled against them for a Harry Kane handball.
With Conte, in complete contrast to his predecessor, revving up to the crowd with exaggerated gestures, a whirlwind wrapped in a hurricane on the touchline, Spurs got the win over the line. Life is going to be fun with Antonio around.