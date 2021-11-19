Derry finish fourth to keep European hopes alive

The Candystripes must still hope that St Patrick’s Athletic beat Bohemians in the FAI Cup final on Sunday week to ensure they’re competing in the Europa Conference League next season
Derry finish fourth to keep European hopes alive

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Ciaron Harkin of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 22:13
James Rogers

Premier Division: Dundalk 1 Derry City 2 

Goals either side of half-time from Ciaron Harkin and Jamie McGonigle saw Derry City come from behind against Dundalk at Oriel Park to give themselves a chance of European football next season.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were very much second best in the opening half and could have little complaints about falling behind to Sean Murray’s superb strike on 33 minutes.

However, a deflected equaliser on the stroke of half-time from Harkin brought about a major improvement with McGonigle pouncing on Will Fitzgerald’s through ball on 52 minutes to slot past Peter Cherrie for his fourth goal in his last three matches to clinch a first win for Derry at Oriel Park in 14 attempts - a run stretching back over eight years to April 2013.

The Candystripes must still hope that St Patrick’s Athletic beat Bohemians in the FAI Cup final on Sunday week to ensure they’re competing in the Europa Conference League next season but their fourth-placed finish is nevertheless impressive given they were bottom when Higgins took charge in April.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Ben Amar (Kelly 53), Dummigan (Animasahun 90), Stanton, Murray (Hanratty 90); McMillan (O’Kane 68), Hoban.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Cole, McJannett, Coll; Harkin, Thomson, Lafferty; Fitzgerald (Malone 81), McGonigle (Hery 88), Akintunde.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

More in this section

Eddie Howe file photo Eddie Howe to miss first game as Newcastle United manager after positive Covid test
Ronan Finn lifts the SSE Airtricity League trophy 19/11/2021 Shamrock Rovers crown season with a final-day win over Drogheda
Georgie Kelly celebrates after scoring a goal 25/10/2021 Bohs must win cup to reach Europe after drawing in Sligo
#League of Ireland
Lisa Fallon 3/11/2021

Lisa Fallon quits Galway United for Fifa role

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up