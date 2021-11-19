Derry finish fourth to keep European hopes alive

Premier Division: Dundalk 1 Derry City 2

Goals either side of half-time from Ciaron Harkin and Jamie McGonigle saw Derry City come from behind against Dundalk at Oriel Park to give themselves a chance of European football next season.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were very much second best in the opening half and could have little complaints about falling behind to Sean Murray’s superb strike on 33 minutes.

However, a deflected equaliser on the stroke of half-time from Harkin brought about a major improvement with McGonigle pouncing on Will Fitzgerald’s through ball on 52 minutes to slot past Peter Cherrie for his fourth goal in his last three matches to clinch a first win for Derry at Oriel Park in 14 attempts - a run stretching back over eight years to April 2013.

The Candystripes must still hope that St Patrick’s Athletic beat Bohemians in the FAI Cup final on Sunday week to ensure they’re competing in the Europa Conference League next season but their fourth-placed finish is nevertheless impressive given they were bottom when Higgins took charge in April.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Ben Amar (Kelly 53), Dummigan (Animasahun 90), Stanton, Murray (Hanratty 90); McMillan (O’Kane 68), Hoban.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Cole, McJannett, Coll; Harkin, Thomson, Lafferty; Fitzgerald (Malone 81), McGonigle (Hery 88), Akintunde.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).