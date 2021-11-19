Jack Byrne: 'It didn’t help that Mick McCarthy got sacked 15 minutes after my debut'

Jack Byrne says he has no expectation of regaining his Ireland squad place for the March friendlies.

The diminutive midfielder has rejoined Shamrock Rovers as a free agent on a two-year deal after parting ways with Cypriot club APOEL eight weeks ago, eight months into a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He had played just five games, admitting he was frozen out following the sacking of Mick McCarthy, the Ireland manager who gave him his debut in 2019.

Byrne had outlined some of the difficulties he encountered after recovering from back surgery, revealing intervention was required by his representatives after he and English-born recruit Joe Garner allegedly went three months without wages.

The 25-year-old is back on familiar turf and will be part of Stephen Bradley’s squad bidding for a third successive League of Ireland title in 2022 when the season kicks off in early February.

Until he features regularly for the Hoops, Byrne admits he can’t crib if his desire of adding to his four caps is delayed. The Dubliner won two caps apiece under McCarthy and current boss Stephen Kenny.

“Stephen knows what I can do if I’m fit and ready,” Byrne told Newstalk’s Off the Ball just hours after his Rovers return was announced.

“I don’t expect to be in the squad soon. I need to earn my place among the best players in the league.

“I’ll go with the flow and not be trying to get in the next squad in March. I’ll try to be the best that I can be for the two years that I’m here and reassess then.

“It’s turned a corner for Stephen (Kenny) in the last few games. I’m buzzing for the team first and foremost because if I’m not involved, I’m still watching the games hoping they’ll do well.

“Stephen is taking the game to teams; more on the front foot than the back foot. It’s a different style, something Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman are used to at their clubs.

“It’s different to a lot of Irish performances over the last few years but I still liked watching most Irish games growing up such as the World Cup in 2002 under Mick.

“I enjoyed them even if we were playing a different way.

“For Irish fans used to watching Manchester City and Liverpool, to see an Ireland team trying to play that way is brilliant.

Byrne scoffed at suggestions Ireland’s players are suddenly all the more content under the current manager.

“It’s crazy to say players didn’t enjoy it before. It’s the pinnacle of their career.”

Byrne has no regrets about embarking on his Mediterranean tour.

“I wanted to try an adventure,” he reflects. “If I was going to leave Rovers, it had to be for something different.

“People say I was homesick in Cyprus but this was purely a football decision. My back injury had me out only for two-and-a-half months. I’ve been training since June without getting any games.

“It didn’t help that Mick got sacked 15 minutes after my debut!

“He gave me a call when I got back to my house to say ‘that’s me done’. I’d only signed two days earlier. They’re cut-throat over there.

“The club wasn’t in a financial position for it to be feasible to hang around. They weren’t the easiest people to deal with and I had to dig my feet in. We went three months without being paid. The PFAI – Stephen McGuinness and Ollie Cahill – were a big help.”

The former Manchester City apprentice admits he expects Rovers to face a tougher challenge next season.

Derry City’s bolstered budget has already afforded them scope to recapture Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney from Dundalk, with Will Patching due to join them next week.

St Patrick’s Athletic, back in Europe next season, are also out shopping and manager Stephen O’Donnell will be better for the experience of this season when they finished runners-up and have reached next Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Should Bohemians retain the league’s top scorer Georgie Kelly, they could also be in the mix.

“I hope so,” Byrne said about a competitive title race.

“For neutrals, a competitive league is healthy. You don’t want to see a team win the league by 15 points every year. You want two or three teams battling at the top.

“I can’t see it being like this year, especially with Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic. The two managers are doing great jobs.”