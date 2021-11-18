Referee and VAR suspended after Raphinha injury in Brazil v Argentina

Brazil coach Tite was left fuming after what he said was an "inconceivable" decision
Referee and VAR suspended after Raphinha injury in Brazil v Argentina

SAN JUAN, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 16: Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina holds Raphinha of Brazil after a foul during a match between Argentina and Brazil as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium on November 16, 2021 in San Juan, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 08:57
Rohith Nair 

The referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) who officiated in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina have been suspended for "serious errors", the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL said.

An incident in the goalless draw where Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi appeared to elbow Raphinha — which left the Brazilian winger with a bloody mouth — went unpunished and CONMEBOL said the use of his arm amounted to "violent conduct".

Brazil coach Tite was left fuming and he angrily hit out at what he said was an "inconceivable" decision by the VAR, saying it was "impossible" for VAR not to see Otamendi's elbow on Raphinha.

"The performance of chief referee Andres Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas and VAR Esteban Daniel Ostojich Vega... were technically analysed... concluding that they committed serious and manifest errors," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

CONMEBOL added the two officials have been suspended for "an indefinite period".

The 0-0 draw allowed Argentina to join Brazil in sealing qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Stephen Kenny speaks to the media 13/11/2021

FAI board may opt to give Stephen Kenny short contract extension

