Endearing Ireland have turned a corner and reached a starting point

Well, they got there eventually. Ireland have finished third in a group in which they were the third seeds. A squad of players heavily drawn from England’s Championship performed to par, just about meeting expectations behind teams packed with Champions League quality.

If only judgments were that simple, that black and white. And if only the team Stephen Kenny has nurtured - is nurturing - were capable of this fluency when they faced Luxembourg in Dublin eight months ago.

For 67 minutes this was far from Ireland’s most impressive performance of the past three months. At 90 it was the most impressive scoreline as Shane Duffy’s close-range header led to a Luxembourg collapse and Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson added sweet comfort.

Now Kenny and his increasingly endearing team have a result to match the style, bringing a campaign that had begun disastrously to a rather satisfying end.

It was always going to take time, of course, and it has felt like every game of the manager’s reign to date has stood as a referendum on his ability to deliver relative success beyond the short-term.

Let this be the end of it. Let him be given another qualification campaign to see the project through. There is a long way back before Ireland can consider themselves candidates for a major tournament but the trajectory is indisputable and in Luxembourg, against the team that provided his lowest moment, Kenny delivered his most convincing argument yet.

Now he needs the pieces around him to fall into place and, oddly, there is much Ireland can absorb from how Luxembourg, (population 632,000), have developed a team capable of outperforming its resources. They have benefited from more games against sides at their level in the Nations League but the rewards of a coherent development structure through the establishment of their centre of excellence 20 years ago is their greatest achievement.

The FAI could do worse than lift some elements from the approach now the route to England for the best young talent has been blocked and unsteady domestic structures are to be leaned on more heavily. In Luxembourg boys are joining the centre of excellence at nine or ten years of age and being developed in a uniform manner.

Talk of footballing DNAs too often feel like empty marketing slogans but one of the continent’s smallest nations have shown there is value to streamlined strategising.

Then again it would be silly to overhype them here considering the manner of their surrender once going behind and the key distinction is that Ireland are rebuilding rather than building from scratch.

Though it took a while to break their resolve, Luxembourg’s defensive shakiness was evident early on by the ease with which Ogbene drove forward on three occasions.

The Rotherham forward had a good chance saved late in a first half that predominantly lacked cutting edge while on the stroke of the interval John Egan watched a header palmed away by the hosts’ reserve goalkeeper Ralph Schon, who did not want to play because his partner is about to give birth but was convinced to do so as a result of their first choice Anthony Moris testing positive for coronavirus.

But the first half also encapsulated the challenge that remains when it comes to building a consistently dangerous attack. Adam Idah, unsurprising considering his lack of action at Norwich, was rusty and isolated. Callum Robinson, with the exception of two blocked attempts, lacked the vim of recent outings and Jeff Hendrick seemed leggy following his efforts against Portugal.

By contrast Luxembourg only looked threatening from range and with the exception of another stunning Bazunu save to turn Olivier Thill’s attempt, which swerved following a deflection off Josh Cullen, around his right-hand post for a corner there was little for the goalkeeper to perspire over.

The hosts seemed transformed upon the resumption, though, and Danel Simani’s goal being ruled out by the video assistant for a soft nudge on Duffy in the build-up could only be described as fortunate.

Of course fate would have it that Duffy, no more than six inches out, would nudge Cullen’s free kick from the left in with the side of his head after Schon meekly emerged from his line with a desperate attempt to punch clear.

On such moments can managerial reigns be defined, even if the move that led to Ogbene’s finish for 2-0 was far more in line with the new way of doing things before Robinson tapped home a Jason Knight assist, the substitute bring some swagger and plenty of perforation to proceedings.

Call this the end of a new book’s first chapter, a night where a line has been drawn and any remaining semblance of doubt around the project and process has been extinguished.

The revolution remains in progress and there is still significant room for improvement before the Nations League rolls around in June. But surely this was enough evidence to put an end to the Kenny questions, debates over tactical approaches and comparisons with previous eras.