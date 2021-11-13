Shels stunner as King's girls claim dramatic title win

Shelbourne pulled off a stunning last night turnaround to win the 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League in dramatic fashion.

Noel King's team trailed holders Peamount United by two points going into Saturday's final game at home to Wexford Youths and they knew that Galway WFC needed to do them a favour in PRL Park.

Then the games begin and the drama unfolded with Shelbourne coming out on top to leapfrog Peamount, who lost at home, and the title went to Tolka Park.

Noel King knew that his talented squad had the character required to win the League title this year and so they proved it as clinched just their second WNL triumph.





Jessie Stapleton continued her magnificent recent form by netting a brace to keep the north Dublin side in the hunt, while Noelle Murray converted a penalty as they controlled the game.

Wexford, who had to use midfielder Edel Kennedy as a replacement goalkeeper, never stopped fighting with captain Kylie Murphy showing her class by netting twice in the second half.

Ultimately, Shels had done enough to win it - and win the League too. They will meet Wexford in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final next weekend, but, right now, they have some celebrating to do.

There were tears, however, for Peamount who knew what they had to do - win their game against Galway. Once they scored twice early on, everything was going according to the script.

Áine O'Gorman's header ensured she won the Golden Boot award for Top Goalscorer before a Tiegan Ruddy free-kick was bundled into the Galway net by goalkeeper Leah Hayes Cohen.

Peamount were in the best possible position, but two great goals, from Emma Starr and Lynsey McKey, drew the scores level going in at the interval.

After the break Galway extended went ahead when a cross from Shauna Brennan flew into the back of the net before ex-Peamount winger Julie-Ann Russell and substitute Abbie Callanan finished it off.

SHELBOURNE: Budden, Stapleton, Slattery, Mustaki, Gargan, Fox, Grant, Graham, Ziu, Noonan, Murray (Kavanagh 89).

WEXFORD: Kennedy, Doherty, Craven, Conlon, Lynch (Taylor 80), Rossiter, Clancy, Molloy, Murphy, Sinnott, Grant.