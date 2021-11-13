Dundalk confirm Jim Magilton's departure

Dundalk have confirmed that sporting director Jim Magilton has left the club with immediate effect.
The former Northern Ireland midfielder was only appointed to the position last December, but the Louth outfit confirmed his departure Saturday only days after new owners assumed control at Oriel Park.
Magilton also stepped in as interim manager following the departures of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli last April. He returned to the sporting director position after Vinny Perth was confirmed for a second spell as head coach in June.
"I would like to thank everyone that assisted me during my time at Dundalk FC," said Magilton. "It is a great club with passionate supporters and I wish the new local consortium the very best."
The club added: "We would like to thank Jim for his work at Oriel Park over the past 11 months and wish him the very best of luck in the future."
Dundalk is heading into an off-season of upheaval in the squad, with leading figures such as Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy sloe to agreements with rivals Premier League outfits.