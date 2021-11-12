Managers Stephen Bradley and Keith Long sent off as Bohemians win fiery Dublin derby

Premier Division: Bohemians 3 Shamrock Rovers 1

A brilliant Promise Omochere finish lit up a bad-tempered Dublin derby as Bohemians took another step towards sealing European football for another year.

Rob Cornwall added a third for Keith Long’s side after Danny Mandroiu had cancelled out Lee Grace’s own goal late in the first half.

Both managers were sent to the stands following a melée after Mandroiu’s equaliser shortly before half time.

The Gypsies can guarantee fourth spot and a Europa Conference League place with victory at Sligo Rovers next week regardless of the outcome of the Cup final.

A slow start turned as the half-hour approach and Leon Pohls produced a wondersave to turn Tyreke Wilson’s free kick onto the post.

Bohs hit the front when Ali Coote’s inswinging free kick was misjudged by Sean Hoare and turned into his own net by Lee Grace.

Rovers hit back when Dylan Watts crossed from the right and Mandroiu arrived at the back post to head home against his former side.

Bohs hit back inside four minutes as Omochere produced a wonderful solo effort. He nicked the ball away from Hoare before rounding Pohls and slotting home.

It got better for Bohs on the stroke of half time as a corner was only cleared as far as Cornwall, and the defender controlled well before volleying into the corner.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Tyreke Wilson, Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston, Keith Ward (Stephen Mallon 81); Ali Coote (Roland Idowu 90+3) Liam Burt, Promise Omochere.

SHAMROCK ROVERs: Leon Pohls; Joey O’Brien (Dylan Duffy 75), Sean Hoare, Lee Grace (Max Murphy 40); Sean Gannon, Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts, Neil Farrugia (Richie Towell 46); Graham Burke, Danny Mandroiu, Aaron Greene.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

Cork City have confirmed that Ronan Hurley and Cian Bargary have signed new contracts with the club for the 2022 season.

City boss Colin Healy said: “They were both regulars in the team last season and I think both of them got better as the season went on.”