Jamie McGonigle keeps Derry City's European hopes alive

Premier Division: Derry City 2 Sligo Rovers 0

Jamie McGonigle produced a memorable performance as Derry put Sligo Rovers to the sword at the Brandywell, a victory which sees the Foyleside club remain in contention for a place in Europe next season.

The Dungiven striker netted both Derry goals - one in each half - much to the delight of an almost capacity attendance for Derry's final home game of the season.

With Bohemians defeating league champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount, the race for the final European place will go down to the wire.

Derry's intentions were clear from the outset and they started on the front foot going close to scoring in their opening attack. Will Fitzgerald worked his way up the right flank and his teasing delivery into the danger area was met by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe who headed the ball recklessly wide from eight yards.

Ten minutes later a cross from Derry's Danny Lafferty was met by Fitzgerald but the Limerick native headed the ball high over the bar.

The home side's persistence was finally rewarded in the 18th minute when McGonigle volleyed home his sixth goal of the season after Joe Thomson produced a delicate flick past a Sligo defender.

Sligo, however, refused to be intimidated and in the 37th minute the lively Mark Byrne threatened. Having displayed great pace and skill on the right flank, he cruised past two Derry players before his shot was blocked by Derry keeper Nathan Gartside.

Within minutes, Byrne charged down a defensive clearance by Gartside, the ball rebounding over the Derry crossbar when it could easily have entered the net.

Sligo continued to push and Gartside produced a superb save to deny Garry Buckley following an Adam McDonnell corner.

However, the hosts were presented with a superb chance to double their lead during added time at the end of the first half. Thomson did well to send McGonigle scampering clear and while he did manage to dink the ball over the advancing keeper, Lewis Banks got back to whip the ball off the goal-line.

In the 55th minute, McGonigle went close to netting his second, his header following another Fitzgerald cross sailing narrowly wide of the Sligo upright.

A double substitution by Sligo on the hour saw Romeo Parkes going close having wriggled his way into a shooting position when inside the box.

But back came Derry with McGonigle denied yet again when Banks blocked the Dungiven man's effort on the goal-line.

Always dangerous on the break, Sligo's Walter Figueira went close to equalising when his shot from 30 yards shaved the Derry upright with Gartside beaten.

However, three minutes later Derry doubled their lead when McGonigle smashed another superb shot to the net after Fitzgerald's cross had rebounded off a defender and into his path on the edge of the penalty area.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, Coll, Lafferty; Harkin, Thomson; Fitzgerald (Malone, 87); Akintunde (Malone, 76), McGonigle, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Banks, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt (Donelon, 31); Morahan, McDonnel (Keogh, 59), Byrne, De Vries (Heaney, 85); Figueira; Wright (Parkes, 59).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin)