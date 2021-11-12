Jack Byrne completes Shamrock Rovers medical ahead of League of Ireland return

Jack Byrne has edged closer to rejoining back-to-back League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers after completing a medical today.

The reigning PFAI Player of the Year and Soccer Writers Ireland Personality of the Year left Rovers in January to reunite with Mick McCarthy at APOEL.

Neither the man who handed him his first two of his four Ireland caps in 2019 nor Byrne lasted at the Cypriot club renowned for its volatility. Byrne’s two-and-a-half-year contract was terminated last month by mutual consent with a mere five appearances collected.

The 25-year-old was restricted in the leagues he could move to due to transfer window dates and his availability has aroused the interest of League of Ireland suitors. Bohemians and Damien Duff’s Shelbourne were also understood to be interested.

However, it seems certain he’s Tallaght bound after the former Manchester City trainee underwent the standard medical checks today at the Mater Hospital.

The Hoops face Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.