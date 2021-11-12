Jack Taylor added to Ireland squad for Luxembourg trip

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor has been called up for the Republic of Ireland squad for Sunday's qualifier against Luxembourg.
Taylor comes into the squad to replace midfielder Jayson Molumby who was ruled out with injury earlier this week.
The 23-year old central midfielder comes into the squad for the first time since November 2020 and will travel with the squad later today.
Andrew Omobamidele, who was ruled out of last night's 0-0 draw against Portugal, will travel with the squad as he looks to recover from injury in time for the final World Cup qualifier.
Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).