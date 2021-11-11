Callum Robinson dismayed by disallowed 'winner'

Callum Robinson hailed a tremendous Republic of Ireland performance against Portugal but lamented the decision to disallow a Matt Doherty goal in the depths of injury time.

The Ireland forward was unable to follow up his five-goal scoring exploits of last month but did put in a fine all-round display leading the line.

The West Brom attacker was also involved in the incident which saw Pepe shown a second yellow card for a trailing elbow, but was left flabbergasted by the referee penalising substitute Will Keane for a foul on Rui Patricio prior to Doherty firing into an empty net.

“I don’t know why that was disallowed, keepers get protected a bit and Gavin Bazunu won’t like me saying that,” Robinson said.

“Will Keane put his body in and he should do that and we scored a goal. We had the courage to play out of the back and had chances. I had a few chances tonight and it proves the only way is up and that is the way we are going.

“I thought we did great in the game, Portugal are a tough opponent with all their great individuals, it isn’t just Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, they’ve [Joao] Felix coming on.

“If we’d taken one or two of our chances we could have won but again it shows how far we’ve come.”

Ireland know now that a win on Sunday will see them finish above Luxembourg in the group, and while World Cup qualification was already out of sight, exacting some revenge on the side that humbled Stephen Kenny’s side in Dublin is now on the agenda.

“I just try to get in the right areas and it didn’t go to plan like my hat-trick game but I try to be a threat as much as I can. I did my best and we move on to Luxembourg,” Robinson added.

“It’s a tough challenge but we proved tonight we could compete with the best so hopefully we can get the result in Luxembourg.”