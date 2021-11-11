On this night, Kenny's Ireland put substance before style

Portuguese priorities elsewhere

Before a ball was kicked Portugal head coach Fernando Santos made clear what his side’s priorities were – the visit of Serbia on Sunday.

It wasn’t hard to understand why, as a defeat this weekend against the group leaders will leave them in the play-offs.

With Manchester City pair Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias a booking away from suspension, they were left on the bench.

So too Lille midfielder Renato Sanchez and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who struck the post with a header from close range against Ireland in Faro when the sides met in September.

Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, started, he always does, although he was not quite a static focal point of the attack as he dovetailed with Andre Silva operating from a central position.

The grafters around Lansdowne Road made their easy money with half and half Ireland-Ronaldo scarves (not Portugal) but inside the stadium there was now fawning.

The Manchester United veteran showed already with his two late headers that his threat lingers until the final whistle, and if it wasn’t for a superb diving block by Seamus Coleman in the 17th minute he might have found the net much earlier in Dublin.

Change of plan but same message

Andrew Omobamidele’s injury on Tuesday meant he had to watch from the stands, a disappointing late blow for the youngster who is one of a handful beginning to emerge and excite supporters.

And it was also an issue for Kenny, who would have had to rejig his defensive personnel. Captain Coleman dropped back into that right sided centre back slot as part of the three, with Matt Doherty on the right in front and Enda Stevens preferred to James McClean on the left.

That was a surprise given that McClean has enjoyed a resurgence for both club (Wigan Athletic) and country.

Kenny also spoke about the drive that pair have provided from the full back slots and the importance that brings in driving the team forward.

They had to pick their moments to support the attack.

Nerves will take time to settle

Convincing the Ireland players that they are good enough to play from the back and use the ball in tight spaces around their own 18-yard box is one thing.

Getting the Ireland fans to relax as they attempt to do it is an altogether different prospect. Some gnarly salts might just turn up next time with placards declaring ‘Down With This Sort of Thing’, a la Father Ted.

The nervousness – understandably in many ways – which still pervades was encapsulated just before the 20 minute mark.

Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick and Josh Cullen were all involved in and when the latter then laid off a harmless enough ball towards the centre of Gavin Bazunu’s goal, Lansdowne seemed to have a panic attack in unison.

But Ireland kept the ball and nobody was hurt.

Ronaldo’s ego might just have taken a slight bruising moments later when Duffy – as the last man – got away from his closing down by spinning clear with a Cruyff turn. Cue roars of delight.

This is part of what Kenny wants, not risk taking for the sake of it, but belief and confidence in their ability so that when the opportunity arises to cause damage in the attacking third they can do so with similar conviction.

Substance, style and closing the space

Some of the rhetoric surrounding Kenny’s tenure would lead you to believe he is all style over substance.

Ireland have been left exposed in some games since he took charge and had Serbia a striker of the class of Ronaldo perhaps they would have left Dublin with three points last months.

This time round there seemed to be a solidity about the way Ireland played. Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick made sure to stay close to each other and provide support to those behind.

Space was at a premium and Portugal never got turned in this area to cause damage with through balls.

Bruno Fernandes cut a frustrated figure – something he’s got down to a tee at club level these days – and looked disinterested as Ireland went toe-to-toe.

Heads have turned

Bruno Fernandes cut a frustrated figure – something he’s got down to a tee at club level these days – and looked disinterested as Ireland went toe-to-toe.

When he trudged off with a quarter of an hour to go there was still a game to be won.

When Pepe was shown a second yellow card it was Ireland who pushed for the goal that would have taken the roof off a sold-out Lansdowne Road.

They stood up in unison for much of the last 10 minutes.

The goal didn’t come and a point will have to do, and a win on Sunday will see Ireland finish above Luxembourg.

But Cullen and Hendrick have helped ensure that heads have been turned by this performance.