Ronnie Whelan has seen enough to give Stephen Kenny more time

Ireland legend Ronnie Whelan has called on the FAI board to grant Stephen Kenny a new contract — even if he suffers another defeat against lowly Luxembourg on Sunday.

Whelan has no desire for the Irish team to be again managed by a boss from outside the country, preferring to stay local with League of Ireland graduate Kenny.

Just two wins in 18 matches, and elimination from World Cup contention with three qualifiers left, has heaped pressure on the incumbent.

His contract runs until next July but FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill says the review will be held once the campaign concludes after Thursday night’s hosting of Portugal and the trip to Luxembourg.

Whelan — who won 53 caps for Ireland a European Cup with Liverpool — has seen enough to be convinced the manager deserves a contract extension.

Ireland only have friendlies and the Uefa Nations League campaign in 2022 before the qualifiers for Euro 2024 kick off in March 2023.

“I would give Stephen a contract for the next Euros,” said Whelan, in Dublin to help launch George Hamilton’s new book, The Nation Holds Its Breath.

“You cannot be thinking about going back to another foreigner such as Giovanni Trapattoni.

“Give Stephen his head, let him go with these kids and see if there are more coming through.

“I’m not bothered if we lose against Luxembourg. I hope we don’t because of the upward curve they’re on but they should be better than Luxembourg.”

Branding 29-year-old Jeff Hendrick as a role model, Whelan believes the newer generation can spark.

“Troy Parrott was the one we were all banking on,” he said of the young striker.

“It hasn’t happened for him but he’s still only young.

“My Liverpool teammate John Aldridge took a few years to get his first international goal.

“The current team probably plays more football than we ever did under Jack Charlton. It’s a team I’d have liked to play in.”