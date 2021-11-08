Underage soccer referees strike due to sustained abuse

The weekend schedule of the North Dublin Schoolboys/girls league has been postponed after referees withdrew their services due to abuse from the sidelines.

Arising from the action, 870 teams encompassing 13,000 players will go without football this weekend in the NDSL and its sister league, the Metropolitan Girls’ League.

The strike could extend further if referees feel their safety continues to be put at risk when officiating underage games across the capital and its environs.

Tony Gains, secretary of the NDSL and MGL, branded some of the alleged conduct towards whistlers, both male and female, as disgraceful.

“I have just been informed that all referees in the NDSL & MGL are withdrawing their services this weekend,” he said in a circular to clubs.

“The reason is because of constant abuse and threatening behaviour from managers, players, coaches and supporters.

“Over last weekend, a female refereeing her first game of three games was abused so badly from the time she entered the pitch that she decided not to take any more of this abuse from these people. She has now chosen to give up refereeing entirely.

“Another young referee who has only been refereeing for the past two months was petrified on the pitch, he was so afraid even to collect his gear. This abuse he took was absolutely disgraceful.

“I have also informed our Disciplinary Committee to apply zero tolerance when it comes to these matters and to penalise these culprits where it hurts.

“Let me remind all our clubs you are responsible for the conduct of managers, players, coaches and supporters.

“This is a sad day for football and I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend.” When contacted, Mr Gains said he was arranging a meeting between the league and the relevant referee representative groups this week with a view to ensuring a safe working environment for an essential part of the game. Until referees decide to make themselves available again, fixtures will remain suspended.

The NDSL is the second largest schoolboy/girl league in Ireland while the MGL is the biggest standalone league for female players.