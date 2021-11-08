Underage soccer referees strike due to sustained abuse

Tony Gains, secretary of the NDSL and MGL, branded some of the alleged conduct towards whistlers, both male and female, as disgraceful.
Underage soccer referees strike due to sustained abuse
Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 13:06
John Fallon

The weekend schedule of the North Dublin Schoolboys/girls league has been postponed after referees withdrew their services due to abuse from the sidelines.

Arising from the action, 870 teams encompassing 13,000 players will go without football this weekend in the NDSL and its sister league, the Metropolitan Girls’ League.

The strike could extend further if referees feel their safety continues to be put at risk when officiating underage games across the capital and its environs.

Tony Gains, secretary of the NDSL and MGL, branded some of the alleged conduct towards whistlers, both male and female, as disgraceful.

“I have just been informed that all referees in the NDSL & MGL are withdrawing their services this weekend,” he said in a circular to clubs.

“The reason is because of constant abuse and threatening behaviour from managers, players, coaches and supporters.

“Over last weekend, a female refereeing her first game of three games was abused so badly from the time she entered the pitch that she decided not to take any more of this abuse from these people. She has now chosen to give up refereeing entirely.

“Another young referee who has only been refereeing for the past two months was petrified on the pitch, he was so afraid even to collect his gear. This abuse he took was absolutely disgraceful.

“I have also informed our Disciplinary Committee to apply zero tolerance when it comes to these matters and to penalise these culprits where it hurts.

“Let me remind all our clubs you are responsible for the conduct of managers, players, coaches and supporters.

“This is a sad day for football and I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend.” When contacted, Mr Gains said he was arranging a meeting between the league and the relevant referee representative groups this week with a view to ensuring a safe working environment for an essential part of the game. Until referees decide to make themselves available again, fixtures will remain suspended.

The NDSL is the second largest schoolboy/girl league in Ireland while the MGL is the biggest standalone league for female players.

More in this section

A general view of Carlisle Grounds before the game 3/11/2021 Negotiations begin for potential Cabinteely-Bray Wanderers merger
West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run - and rise above them into third
Dundee v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Kilmac Stadium Protests delay Celtic's fifth win in a row
Republic of Ireland Training Session

Callum O'Dowda replaces James Collins in Ireland squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up