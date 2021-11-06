Eddie Howe watches on as Newcastle crawl off the foot of Premier League table

BRIGHTON 1 NEWCASTLE 1

Eddie Howe watched from the stands as Newcastle fought back to ensure their stay at the foot of the Premier League table lasted no more than a couple of hours and offer the manager-in-waiting signs of hope the club’s season can be turned around.

Yet while a point, secured by Isaac Hayden’s equaliser that cancelled out Leandro Trossard’s first half penalty, was welcome, Newcastle might have been celebrating a first win of the season had they been able to make more of the 90th minute dismissal of Robert Sanchez for halting Callum Wilson’s clear run on goal after the forward had rounded the Brighton keeper. With Albion having used their three substitutes, defender Lewis Dunk took the gloves and the visitors were unable to test the stand-in keeper.

Norwich’s victory earlier in the day meant the Magpies started the game in bottom place and, with Howe sat in the directors’s box alongside Newcastle part-owner Amanda Staveley, they appeared set to remain there after Trossard’s first half penalty. Hayden’s 66th minute equaliser, however, ensured they gained some reward for their efforts while Howe will have noted the character Graeme Jones’s side showed in an improved second half display.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma (right) attempts a shot on goal

The signs were ominous for the visitors when they fell behind. Newcastle were undeniably frustrated at the manner in which they fell behind with referee David Coote initially waving play on after Trossard went to ground after a challenge from Ciaran Clark. Replays showed the defender had made contact with the forward’s shin and after being advised to review the incident by the VAR, Coote reversed his original decision and Trossard finished emphatically from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Newcastle’s confidence drained from them and they were fortunate Graham Potter’s side lacked their usual fluency and created few opportunities despite dominating possession.

Trossard, Lamptey and Adam Lallana all failed to make more of good chances at the start of the second half and their wastefulness proved costly as Newcastle finally pieced together an effective attacking move that led to Hayden’s 66th minute equaliser. Matt Ritchie worked his way down the left before delivering a cross to the far post that was headed back for the midfielder to finish.

BRIGHTON (4-4-1-1): Sanchez 5; Veltman 6, Duffy 7, Dunk 7, Cucurella 5; Lamptey 7 (Webster 74, 6), Bissouma 6, Lallana 7, March 6 (Maupay 64, 6); Mwepu 5 (Mac Allister 46, 6); Trossard 7.

Subs: Steele, Gross, Moder, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

NEWCASTLE (3-4-3): Darlow 6; Krafth 6 (Gayle 90, 6), Lascelles 67 Clark 6; Murphy 6, Shelvey 6, Hayden 7, Ritchie 6; Almiron 5 (Joelinton 72, 6), Wilson 6, Saint-Maximin 6.

Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Longstaff.

Referee: David Coote 6.