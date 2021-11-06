Eddie Howe watches on as Newcastle crawl off the foot of Premier League table

Newcastle might have been celebrating a first win of the season had they been able to make more of the 90th minute dismissal of Robert Sanchez
Eddie Howe watches on as Newcastle crawl off the foot of Premier League table

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe (centre), Newcastle owner Amanda Staveley (right) and former Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall in the stands during the Premier League game. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA 

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 19:41
Ian Winrow

BRIGHTON 1 NEWCASTLE 1

Eddie Howe watched from the stands as Newcastle fought back to ensure their stay at the foot of the Premier League table lasted no more than a couple of hours and offer the manager-in-waiting signs of hope the club’s season can be turned around.

Yet while a point, secured by Isaac Hayden’s equaliser that cancelled out Leandro Trossard’s first half penalty, was welcome, Newcastle might have been celebrating a first win of the season had they been able to make more of the 90th minute dismissal of Robert Sanchez for halting Callum Wilson’s clear run on goal after the forward had rounded the Brighton keeper. With Albion having used their three substitutes, defender Lewis Dunk took the gloves and the visitors were unable to test the stand-in keeper.

Norwich’s victory earlier in the day meant the Magpies started the game in bottom place and, with Howe sat in the directors’s box alongside Newcastle part-owner Amanda Staveley, they appeared set to remain there after Trossard’s first half penalty. Hayden’s 66th minute equaliser, however, ensured they gained some reward for their efforts while Howe will have noted the character Graeme Jones’s side showed in an improved second half display.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma (right) attempts a shot on goal 
Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma (right) attempts a shot on goal 

The signs were ominous for the visitors when they fell behind. Newcastle were undeniably frustrated at the manner in which they fell behind with referee David Coote initially waving play on after Trossard went to ground after a challenge from Ciaran Clark. Replays showed the defender had made contact with the forward’s shin and after being advised to review the incident by the VAR, Coote reversed his original decision and Trossard finished emphatically from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Newcastle’s confidence drained from them and they were fortunate Graham Potter’s side lacked their usual fluency and created few opportunities despite dominating possession.

Trossard, Lamptey and Adam Lallana all failed to make more of good chances at the start of the second half and their wastefulness proved costly as Newcastle finally pieced together an effective attacking move that led to Hayden’s 66th minute equaliser. Matt Ritchie worked his way down the left before delivering a cross to the far post that was headed back for the midfielder to finish.

BRIGHTON (4-4-1-1): Sanchez 5; Veltman 6, Duffy 7, Dunk 7, Cucurella 5; Lamptey 7 (Webster 74, 6), Bissouma 6, Lallana 7, March 6 (Maupay 64, 6); Mwepu 5 (Mac Allister 46, 6); Trossard 7.

Subs: Steele, Gross, Moder, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

NEWCASTLE (3-4-3): Darlow 6; Krafth 6 (Gayle 90, 6), Lascelles 67 Clark 6; Murphy 6, Shelvey 6, Hayden 7, Ritchie 6; Almiron 5 (Joelinton 72, 6), Wilson 6, Saint-Maximin 6.

Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Longstaff.

Referee: David Coote 6.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Selhurst Park Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher fire Palace to victory over Wolves
Brentford v Norwich City - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Norwich claim first league win of season as Brentford’s losing run continues
Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Wasteful Chelsea miss chance to extend lead at top of Premier League
#Premier League
Brentford v Norwich City - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium

Norwich sack manager Daniel Farke despite claiming first Premier League win of season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up