Stephen Bradley hits out at 'idiot' who threw firework during clash with Waterford

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has hit out at the one “idiot” that caused last night's SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with Waterford FC to be halted for a period of eight minutes by referee Rob Hennessy at the RSC with the club issuing a statement that condemned the actions of “two” individuals involved.

With Waterford leading 1-0 through a John Martin strike, referee Hennessy took both teams off the field on 16 minutes after a number of fireworks were launched onto the pitch by a fan in the away fans' section of the ground.

One firework hit Waterford midfielder Anthony Wordsworth, who was treated in the dressing rooms prior to play resuming. Three Shamrock Rovers fans were treated for injuries sustained in the incident with one fan brought to University Hospital Waterford, while two fans were arrested by gardaí.

Commenting on the incident after the game, Bradley said, “it’s not good enough. There’s kids there, there’s families there, and obviously players and staff. But there’s young kids there, and it’s not acceptable. It’s not good enough, but I do have to stress that it’s one fan.

“I’m not making excuses. It’s not acceptable or good enough. I think that you could see that from the rest of our fans towards that one individual. They were disgusted with it, like everyone was, and there’s no place for it in football. I think everyone would say that.

“The rest of the fans that were there, players, staff, and everyone in the ground. It’s not acceptable. It’s dangerous stuff. There’s no place for it anywhere let alone a football ground. I’m not making excuses for it, but one idiot has caused that mayhem. It’s unacceptable.” In a statement issued on Saturday, the club said, “Shamrock Rovers FC unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford.

“The two individuals were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken from the ground. The club will cooperate fully with the Gardai on any follow-up matters and will also be issuing indefinite bans from attending Tallaght Stadium to the people concerned.

“It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win.”