Stephen Bradley hits out at 'idiot' who threw firework during clash with Waterford

One firework hit Waterford midfielder Anthony Wordsworth, who was treated in the dressing rooms prior to play resuming
Stephen Bradley hits out at 'idiot' who threw firework during clash with Waterford

A firework explodes over the pitch during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers at the RSC. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 12:09
Adrian Flanagan

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has hit out at the one “idiot” that caused last night's SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with Waterford FC to be halted for a period of eight minutes by referee Rob Hennessy at the RSC with the club issuing a statement that condemned the actions of “two” individuals involved.

With Waterford leading 1-0 through a John Martin strike, referee Hennessy took both teams off the field on 16 minutes after a number of fireworks were launched onto the pitch by a fan in the away fans' section of the ground.

One firework hit Waterford midfielder Anthony Wordsworth, who was treated in the dressing rooms prior to play resuming. Three Shamrock Rovers fans were treated for injuries sustained in the incident with one fan brought to University Hospital Waterford, while two fans were arrested by gardaí.

Commenting on the incident after the game, Bradley said, “it’s not good enough. There’s kids there, there’s families there, and obviously players and staff. But there’s young kids there, and it’s not acceptable. It’s not good enough, but I do have to stress that it’s one fan.

“I’m not making excuses. It’s not acceptable or good enough. I think that you could see that from the rest of our fans towards that one individual. They were disgusted with it, like everyone was, and there’s no place for it in football. I think everyone would say that.

“The rest of the fans that were there, players, staff, and everyone in the ground. It’s not acceptable. It’s dangerous stuff. There’s no place for it anywhere let alone a football ground. I’m not making excuses for it, but one idiot has caused that mayhem. It’s unacceptable.” In a statement issued on Saturday, the club said, “Shamrock Rovers FC unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford.

“The two individuals were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken from the ground. The club will cooperate fully with the Gardai on any follow-up matters and will also be issuing indefinite bans from attending Tallaght Stadium to the people concerned.

“It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win.”

More in this section

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Danny Mandriou brace sees Waterford slip into relegation trouble
Kosovar Sadiki and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 5/11/2021 Late Jamie McGonagle penalty earns Derry share of spoils to keep Euro dream alive
St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Sligo head for Europe as St Patrick's Athletic fail to fire
#League of Ireland
Republic of Ireland v Qatar - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium

Kenny ousted from FAI senior leadership team

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up