Danny Mandriou brace sees Waterford slip into relegation trouble

The game was held up for a period of eight minutes when a number of Shamrock Rovers fans launched fireworks onto the playing area
Danny Mandriou brace sees Waterford slip into relegation trouble

The game was held up for a period of eight minutes when a number of Shamrock Rovers fans launched fireworks onto the playing area. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 22:06
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 1 Shamrock Rovers 3

A brace from Danny Mandriou sandwiched between a Sean Hoare header saw champions Shamrock Rovers come from behind to defeat Waterford FC in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash played at the RSC as the Blues slip into the relegation play-off position on goal difference.

Waterford shocked Stephen Bradley’s side when they struck the front on 12 minutes. Jack Stafford sent over a left-wing cross that saw defender Lee Grace and keeper Leon Pohls, get involved in a complete misunderstanding, and John Martin fired home from 12 yards for his 10th league goal of the season.

The game was held up for a period of eight minutes with 16 minutes on the clock when a number of Shamrock Rovers fans launched fireworks onto the playing area hitting Waterford player Anthony Wordsworth, and referee Rob Hennessy took both teams off the field of play.

Graham Burke went close to levelling matters with a minute of added time in the half played when Sean Gannon’s right-wing cross was cleared by defender Greg Halford into the path of the attacker, but his cracking 20-yard shot was turned around the posts by Brian Murphy.

The champions drew level on 70 minutes when Dylan Watts sent over a left-wing corner kick that saw Mandroiu peel off his marker to power a close-range header inside a crowded penalty area past keeper Brian Murphy.

Watts turned provider once again six minutes later as Rovers went in front when his left-wing free kick was missed by Murphy, and Hoare headed home from six yards, before Mandroiu added a third in injury time when finishing off a sublime through ball from the impressive Watts.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy; Evans, Halford, Nolan, Stafford; Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Griffin (Power ’75) ; Martin, Tshipamba (Quitirna ’56), Patterson.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Hoare, Lopes, Grace (Murphy ’60); Gannon, Watts, O’Neill, Farrugia (Cruise ’89); Burke (Abada ’86), Greene, Mandroiu.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

More in this section

Kosovar Sadiki and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 5/11/2021 Late Jamie McGonagle penalty earns Derry share of spoils to keep Euro dream alive
St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Sligo head for Europe as St Patrick's Athletic fail to fire
Adam Armstrong goal piles pressure on Villa boss Dean Smith Adam Armstrong goal piles pressure on Villa boss Dean Smith
#League of Ireland
Republic of Ireland v Qatar - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium

Kenny ousted from FAI senior leadership team

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up